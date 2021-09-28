Before you get any more bent out of shape over Gens. Kenneth McKenzie and Mark Milley effectively testifying that Joe Biden lied (without admitting it, of course) when he said no one had advised him that a reckless troop withdrawal could work out very badly for everyone except the Taliban, take a breath and let Jen Psaki explain what really happened, you silly rube:

Jen Psaki admits that “some” military advisors felt that Biden should have left 2,500 troops in Afghanistan “That is not a decision that the president made. It’s up to the commander in chief to make those decisions.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2021

Hmmm.

What? — julie h 🇱🇷 (@jah20132) September 28, 2021

Who wants to tell her? — CornPop was a bad dood. (@CarneJosef) September 28, 2021

Wait, isn't he both of those? — Deb Kay 🍁 (@deb_h7) September 28, 2021

Biden is the Commander in Chief. pic.twitter.com/wXepY4pogM — Sam Culper (@woodhull_abe) September 28, 2021

“That is not a decision that the president made. It’s up to the commander in chief to make those decisions.” – @PressSec 😐😑😐 >>looks at Constitution<<< "The President shall be Commander in Chief of the Army and Navy of the United States…"https://t.co/GHghnk4W27 https://t.co/gegKvfZOTf pic.twitter.com/8QGam3kSUp — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) September 28, 2021

Did she really say that??!! — AngryConservative (@Oliver_Murray15) September 28, 2021

She really did:

Q: "Who in his military advisers told him it'd be fine to pull everybody out?" .@PressSec: "I'm not going to get into specific details of who recommended what." Full video here: https://t.co/FcZV0W1Rmw pic.twitter.com/dV28351bXQ — CSPAN (@cspan) September 28, 2021

Now, if we’re feeling charitable, we could maybe interpret her remarks as saying that the president wasn’t going to make a decision that would require troops to stay in Afghanistan indefinitely. But listening to that whole exchange, it’s clear that Jen is way out of her depth and doesn’t know what she’s doing up there.

So she failed govt class, not a shocker. — John Jacobs (@JohnJac93211553) September 28, 2021

She evidently failed economics, so why not government, too?

Maybe she was too busy studying film:

"…these conversations don’t happen in black and white or like you're in the middle of a movie” says Jen Psaki defending Biden actions before Afghanistan — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2021

.@PressSec says that "regardless of the advice" he's given, Joe Biden gets to make decisions. "He's the Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/WwAcuBMY97 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2021

OK, so she does know that Joe Biden is the Commander in Chief. That’s something, we suppose.

It’s just about the only nice thing we can say about that clip.

The spin here. Good lord. https://t.co/FigOkRhlWD — kaitlin, rino attention seeking whore (@thefactualprep) September 28, 2021

You think that’s impressive? Get a load of this:

As @POTUS told ABC, ending the war in Afghanistan was in our national interest. He said advice was split, but consensus of top military advisors was 2500 troops staying meant escalation due to deal by the previous admin. @SecDef, the Chairman, and GEN McKenzie all reiterated. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) September 28, 2021

Oh. Well. In that case, nothing to see here. Except for whips, probably:

Jen, did you happen to see that Milley and McKenzie also had whips and horses this morning? Chilling. https://t.co/UAi2nXvZGT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2021

See, right as everyone was trying to warn Biden against his bloody blunder in Afghanistan, a bunch of Border Patrol horses galloped right through the Oval Office, so Biden couldn't hear what the military guys were saying. Damn those horses! Damn them to Hell! https://t.co/wn58rIyqS1 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 28, 2021

We’re honestly kind of shocked that she didn’t actually try that excuse.

That’s not what he said. You’re such a dishonest hack. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 28, 2021

Do you really think anybody believes this stretched interpretation of what was said by the President. He either forgot what he said or he lied about it. — Troncelliti Law (@TroncellitiLaw) September 28, 2021

He said NO ONE told him not to pull all the troops out. It’s on video — Tucker Jerbs (@Tucker_Jerbs) September 28, 2021

You know what Biden said is on tape, right? https://t.co/Z8lxbZCDZa — RBe (@RBPundit) September 28, 2021

Right here, Jen:

Psaki is lying. It's on video –> ABC News: "Your military advisers did not tell you, 'No, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It's been a stable situation for the last several years. We can do that?" BIDEN: “No. No one said that to me that I can recall.”pic.twitter.com/8SUQmzAYc8 https://t.co/TuPQJ6cwlI — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) September 28, 2021

Jen Psaki’s a great fit for the Biden administration. Gaslighters of a feather, you know.

She knows. She doesn't care. She knows the media will be off this by 5pm est. tonight. https://t.co/Zfc9rlQmAi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2021

Jim Sciutto’s already moved on.