This Damning Segment on the SPLC Is Just 1 Reason Dems Are Melting Down About the Direction of CBS News

The Democrats and assorted lefty media has been having fits about the direction of CBS News ever since Bari Weiss was made editor-in-chief, and self-described "journalist" John Harwood is among them.

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CBS News still has their occasional moments of hackery, but stories like this one on the 11-count indictment of the Southern Poverty Law Center goes above and beyond the spin that's been put out there by outlets like USA Today. The Dem/lefty media narrative has been "the FBI indicted the SPLC for using paid informants" and they won't like this more factual version from CBS. Watch:

Bombshell CBS News segment on the Southern Poverty Law Center indictment where the SPLC lied to donors, paid violent extremists millions, and “manufactured racism” for its own purposes



“The SPLC was not dismantling these groups. It was instead manufacturing the extremism it… pic.twitter.com/KpQFzWdvzN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 23, 2026

Hey, look at that! An objective and honest report about the allegations about the SPLC.

Hence the Democrat outrage. All outlets are supposed to just be mouthpieces for the Left's desired narratives.

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