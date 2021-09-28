CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie is testifying today on the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.

And his testimony looks very, very bad for Joe Biden:

But according to Joe Biden, no one ever offered such advice.

Sounds like someone’s lying.

Joe Biden’s got some major explaining to do.

