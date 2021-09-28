CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie is testifying today on the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal.
And his testimony looks very, very bad for Joe Biden:
Gen. McKenzie: "I recommended we keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan." Also says he predicted withdrawing them would cause the Afghan army to collapse and the Taliban taking over. Gen. Milley agrees.
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) September 28, 2021
BREAKING: Gen. McKenzie acknowledges reporting that he initially recommended to @POTUS that he maintain 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.
His advise was that withdrawal would lead inevitably to collapse of Afghan forces and ultimately the Afghan government
— Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) September 28, 2021
But according to Joe Biden, no one ever offered such advice.
This is big — Biden has repeatedly denied this, but McKenzie says it under oath. https://t.co/UV4aDM22uu
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 28, 2021
Biden has denies that he received such advise. He told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that “no one” that he “can recall” advised him to keep a force of about 2,500 troops in Afghanistan
— Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) September 28, 2021
Gen. McKenzie today: "I recommended we keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan."
President Biden to ABC last month: “No one said that to me that I can recall.”
— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) September 28, 2021
Stephanopoulos: “Your military advisers did not tell you, ‘No, we should just keep 2,500 troops. It’s been a stable situation for the last several years. We can do that. We can continue to do that’?”⁰Biden: “No. No one said that to me that I can recall.” https://t.co/GG48rttcw9
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 28, 2021
Gen. McKenzie confirms he'd recommended @POTUS keep 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. Also says he advised that pulling US troops would lead to collapse of Afghan forces and gov. @JimInhofe asks, and McKenzie confirms Biden got it.
But Biden said otherwise. https://t.co/pD7vtBV0sm pic.twitter.com/uKZvZ8T4z1
— Joe Gould (@reporterjoe) September 28, 2021
Sounds like someone’s lying.
How can this be? Biden has repeatedly said he received no such advice. https://t.co/gJjG4nzZnV
— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 28, 2021
No one except the leader of central command, I guess 🤷🏻♂️ https://t.co/UqPzBfibQv
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 28, 2021
Before the left goes insane trying to reframe this as "everyone wanted to be out fully, this doesn't matter", Biden has repeatedly denied *publicly* he got this advice, instead of saying "I overruled them" and owning it. You know, like an accountable POTUS would do. https://t.co/rbcdeA1mFG
— Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) September 28, 2021
We all knew this but now we have it under oath: despite the Biden WH’s claims, top generals recommended against full withdrawal & warned Afg would rapidly collapse to the Taliban https://t.co/8nVUaPq9V6
— Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) September 28, 2021
This is a huge.
1. Pentagon told Biden that they needed to keep troops there to avoid a collapse (both Milley and McKenzie)…so they EXPECTED a collapse if we pulled out.
2. Biden took that information, pondered it, and decided to pull out against the military's best advice. https://t.co/ZU5DFOmysV
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 28, 2021
Did Biden lie about the advice he was getting in order to validate his abandonment of Afghanistan? @SimonMarksFSN @IainDale https://t.co/6klVzPT7b5
— Martin in Yorkshire (@martinradio) September 28, 2021
I know the military is in CYA mode but if this is true, it rests solely with the White House https://t.co/X2do6MhaLD
— Jonathan Salama (@JSalama5) September 28, 2021
Wow
Biden overruled the military and our soldiers and tons of Afghans died https://t.co/WRuXlEOUDq
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 28, 2021
Joe Biden’s got some major explaining to do.