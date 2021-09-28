CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie testified under oath today that he advised Joe Biden to maintain a U.S. military presence in Afghanistan or face imminent collapse of Afghan forces and resurgence of the Taliban. Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley backed that up. Joe Biden has emphatically denied ever receiving such advice.

So, assuming that Gen. McKenzie is not committing perjury, it would appear that Joe Biden was lying. Seems like a pretty big story, no?

So at what point does the media start referring to President Biden being a liar? https://t.co/oENFl2pvir — Rob Simms (@Robasimms) September 28, 2021

Yes, Joe Biden lied. So this is where the press goes to eleven on how dare he, right? https://t.co/YCsEsFQ0nV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2021

Aaaaany minute now.

Biden caught in a bald faced lie and the media won't say a word about it. https://t.co/TbyoXnASKV — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 28, 2021

Well, it doesn’t seem like CNN’s Jim Sciutto’s going to say anything. Other than to defend Biden’s honor, of course:

—>> Contradicting Trump and supporters who say he’d have done differently or better, Milley confirms he received an order in 2020 to withdraw all US forces from Afghanistan by January 2021. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 28, 2021

More: “After further discussions regarding the risks associated with such a withdrawal, the order

was rescinded. On 17 November we received an order to reduce troop levels to 2,500 plus

enabling forces no later than 15 January.” — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 28, 2021

Later, Trump set full withdrawal date for May 1. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 28, 2021

According to Gen. McKenzie’s testimony, Joe Biden straight-up lied about the withdrawal.

Obviously this is Donald Trump’s fault.

Generals just revealed Biden went against their advice on a contingency force, which led to the collapse of the Afghan government, and he lied in an interview about it, but CNN has their script and they are sticking to it. https://t.co/uJpEu3svK0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 28, 2021

Like glue.

The worse the on-the-record facts get for Biden (on Afghanistan and everything else), the louder the media will cry "BUT TRUMP" https://t.co/oZfpTehfi0 — Jason Hart (@jasonahart) September 28, 2021

Here’s HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Daté, right on Sciutto’s heels:

Trump really and truly wanted to leave Biden with a complete catastrophe in Afghanistan. And he would evacuated exactly zero Afghan allies. https://t.co/7qixglIzCD — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 28, 2021

Nice try, S.V. But no. Not even close.

You'd have to be a complete ignoramus to have this take. Trump did want to leave (which, Biden agreed with). But he didn't because the military warned him away. Biden, on the other hand, overruled the military… THAT WAS THE CAUSE OF THE CATASTROPHE. https://t.co/UrWwqOkaL0 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 28, 2021

Well, HuffPost is nothing if not a breeding ground for complete ignoramuses. Same goes for CNN.

FYI: Not a Trump supporter & This is not the own you think it is.. https://t.co/8mXySiJbgf — ♔𝓙𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓼 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓐𝓻𝓴𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓪𝔀𝔂𝓮𝓻♔ ジェームズ (@Scotty_2017) September 28, 2021

What? Not a Trump guy, but it seems he made an order, and then listened to his generals who dissuaded him from that order. OTOH, Biden made the order then seemingly overruled his generals and proceeded notwithstanding their concerns. So yes, Trump did it differently/better. — J.K. (@jk_the_first) September 28, 2021

And them Milley said he recommended the same to Biden. It was Biden that made how and when the withdrawal will go. Stop covering for Biden. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) September 28, 2021

And…did they withdraw? NO. Because Trump heeded the generals' advice. Biden didn't. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 28, 2021

Twisting and turning to try and blame for Afghanistan anyone other than JOE BIDEN is just a lie. The left wanted to leave…so did Trump. Was Trump wrong? If so, then so is the Left. Trump ended up NOT LEAVING because of the military advice…Biden didn't. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 28, 2021

The media know this. And they don’t care.

Nope.