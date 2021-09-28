Well, if nothing else, Gen. Mark Milley’s testimony today has been intriguing. Aside from defending his sketchy calls with China and contradicting Joe Biden’s previous claim that the U.S. military had not warned that full troop withdrawal would result in Afghanistan’s collapse and subsequently contradicting his contradiction, Milley also had the opportunity to address what Bob Woodward and Bob Costa said about him in their recent book “Peril” as well as what other journalists have said about him in other books:

Gen. Milley says “yes,” he spoke to several authors for their books, including Bob Woodward. “I haven’t read any of the books,” he adds. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 28, 2021

Gen. Milley testifies he talked to @realBobWoodward, @CarolLeonnig @PhilipRucker & @MichaelCBender for all of their books (all on background). @MarshaBlackburn asks him if they accurately depicted what he told them. Milley: "I didn't read any of the books." Amazing. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) September 28, 2021

Watch:

General Milley confirms that he spoke with Bob Woodward about his book. He says he doesn't know whether or not he is accurately represented in the book. pic.twitter.com/MLlechUZE6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2021

Um, OK.

Homework: Milley tells Marsha Blackburn he talked to Woodward, @CarolLeonnig and @PhilipRucker, plus @MichaelCBender but didn't read any of their books. Promises he will and will get back on whether it's an accurate portrayal. pic.twitter.com/na8nOvJXzz — Geoff Earle (@GeoffEarle) September 28, 2021

Well, we look forward to his reviews!

I can’t remember a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs so actively courting the media and being a source for multiple books, while serving as Chairman. The military would be better served by having a chairman who stops playing the Washington political & media game, & focuses on the job https://t.co/M25jBoMpok — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) September 28, 2021

Yeah, but what fun would that be?