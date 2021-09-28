Well, if nothing else, Gen. Mark Milley’s testimony today has been intriguing. Aside from defending his sketchy calls with China and contradicting Joe Biden’s previous claim that the U.S. military had not warned that full troop withdrawal would result in Afghanistan’s collapse and subsequently contradicting his contradiction, Milley also had the opportunity to address what Bob Woodward and Bob Costa said about him in their recent book “Peril” as well as what other journalists have said about him in other books:

Trending

Watch:

Um, OK.

Well, we look forward to his reviews!

Yeah, but what fun would that be?

Tags: "Peril"Bob CostaBob WoodwardCarol Leonnigmarsha blackburnMichael BenderPhilip Rucker