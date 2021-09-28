CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie isn’t the only top military brass testifying today on the Afghanistan withdrawal. Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley is testifying as well.

Milley: "There were 7 conditions applicable to the Taliban & 8 conditions applicable to U.S. While Taliban did not attack U.S. forces, which was 1 of the conditions, it failed to fully honor any any other condition under Doha agreement." He notes Taliban never renounced al-Qaeda. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 28, 2021

Milley says on November 11, 2020 he received an unclassified signed order directing U.S. military to remove all forces no later than January 15, 2021. He says that was rescinded and on November 17, 2020 he received order to reduce levels to 2,500 no later than January 15, 2021. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 28, 2021

Mark Milley: "The Taliban was and remains a terrorist organization, and they still have not broken ties with al-Qaeda." — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 28, 2021

Mark Milley: "A reconstituted al-Qaeda or ISIS with aspirations to attack the United States is a very real possibility, and those conditions, to include activity in ungoverned spaces, could present themselves in the next 12 to 36 months." — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 28, 2021

Mark Milley speaks of "the unprecedented rapid collapse of the Afghan military in only 11 days in August." (The Afghan military was collapsing well before August) — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 28, 2021

Hmmm.

The military is still lying to the American people. There was a time Dems thought that was bad. https://t.co/nkpJBW7m21 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 28, 2021

Obviously there’s plenty to discuss about Milley’s remarks regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal. But if you’ll pardon the digression, Milley also touched on his controversial conversations with his Chinese counterpart:

General Milley defends his calls with China: "My loyalty to this Nation, its people, and the Constitution hasn't changed, and will never change, as long as I have a breath to give. My loyalty is absolute, and I will not turn my back on the fallen." pic.twitter.com/fglOolPlHZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 28, 2021

General Milley denies any wrongdoing in his calls with the Chinese while Trump was in office: "I am specifically directed to communicate with the Chinese. These military to military communications at the highest level are critical to the security of the United States." pic.twitter.com/f3XwinSBGj — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 28, 2021

Gen. Milley defiantly defends his calls to China during the final days of the Trump Admin, in which he promised to tip them off in case of attack. "These military-to-military communications at the highest level are critical to the security of the United States" pic.twitter.com/idLoYnXFny — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 28, 2021

In other words, “Sorry not sorry.”

But did he tell the Chinese he would WARN them before we ever went to war? No one is questioning him talking to the Chinese, just what he told them. (Of course, Trump wasn't planning war.) https://t.co/92dscsh6Og — Greg Knapp (@gregkexperience) September 28, 2021

The problem is not in the act of communicating with China, but in the content of those communications. — David Willford (@Dave_Willford) September 28, 2021

Telling the enemy I will warn you if we strike doesn’t promote the security of the United States https://t.co/BQB9D9AzFp — David 2.0 (@COLTSTRONG19972) September 28, 2021

Yeah, we don’t really find his logic all that convincing, either.