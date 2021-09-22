Yesterday, Jen Psaki, a member of the same Biden-Harris administration that is currently overseeing the border crisis, said that the Biden-Harris administration is appalled by the “horrific and horrible” footage of mounted Border Patrol agents [not actually] whipping Haitian migrants at the border in Texas. That’s not who the Biden-Harris administration is, she emphasized.

Is this who the Biden-Harris administration is, Jen?

Joe Biden in 1994: "If Haiti—a God-awful thing to say—if Haiti just quietly sunk into the Caribbean or rose up 300 feet, it wouldn't matter a whole lot to our interests." pic.twitter.com/iMvSJzg2JU — Human Rights Watch Watcher (@queeralamode) July 7, 2021

More context from Newsweek:

“So this notion, it used to be though if, when you had a situation where you had two competing superpowers, and we fail to enter into a circumstance where there was a third—, quote, ‘third world’ country, where there was a competition for control of that country and a competition for them being in one camp or the other, then, it had consequences that were real,” Biden continued. “Quite frankly, if we decided tomorrow to go into anywhere or not go into anywhere, it’s not going to change the calculus of NATO; it’s not going to change the calculus of the Russians; it’s not going to change the calculus of the Chinese; and they’re the things that matter to us.” “The distinction between Bosnia and Haiti, for example. If, if, if some of us are right on Bosnia, that this ethnic cleansing has the potential to rear its ugly head in Ukraine in, in, in, in Belarus in the former Soviet Union, where they have major arsenals of nuclear weapons, where they have long histories of national wars, where ethnicity dominates, that is of phenomenal potential consequence to the United States,” Biden said. “If Haiti, a God awful thing to say, if Haiti just quietly sunk into the Caribbean or rose up 300 feet, it wouldn’t matter a whole lot in terms of our interest,” he concluded.

Should we play the “Imagine Donald Trump Had Said It” game?

But this is so much better than the "fine people" narrative Yeah let's vote for this guy 🙄🤡 https://t.co/S89rBjuFzf — E Pluribus Unum (@UnC0mm0nS3nse) September 22, 2021

Joe Biden’s remarks have aged even worse than he has.

Your daily reminder that Joe Biden has always been a horrible person. https://t.co/HSJzJIZ80t — Eric H. (@ericinva) September 22, 2021

***

