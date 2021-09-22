The AP has a new report out that says Haitian migrants at the Del Rio bridge are being released into the U.S. contrary to claims made by the Biden administration:

And it’s happening on a “very, very large scale”:

Trending

One anonymous official quoted by the AP “put the figure in the thousands”:

But it’s not just anonymous officials making the claim. AP journos have seen it with their own eyes:

Any bets on this one?

Oh, and remember when Jen Psaki said they didn’t need mandated Covid vaccines because they’re staying in the country only a short period of time?

Busted. Again.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Del RioHaiti