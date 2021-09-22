The AP has a new report out that says Haitian migrants at the Del Rio bridge are being released into the U.S. contrary to claims made by the Biden administration:

Many Haitian migrants camped in the Texas border town of Del Rio are being released in the U.S., two federal officials tell AP. https://t.co/9f9z8kAt3m — Axios (@axios) September 22, 2021

And it’s happening on a “very, very large scale”:

Haitian migrants camped in a Texas border town are being released in the United States on a "very, very large scale," undercutting the Biden administration's public statements that the thousands in the camp faced immediate expulsion, U.S. officials say. https://t.co/pyJox0PxQH — The Associated Press (@AP) September 22, 2021

One anonymous official quoted by the AP “put the figure in the thousands”:

"Haitians have been freed on a “very, very large scale” in recent days, according to one U.S. official who put the figure in the thousands. The official, with direct knowledge of operations who was not authorized to discuss the matter…."https://t.co/E4EfHKV0Pv — Michael Tackett (@tackettdc) September 22, 2021

But it’s not just anonymous officials making the claim. AP journos have seen it with their own eyes:

“Accounts of wide-scale releases — some observed at the Del Rio bus station by Associated Press journalists — are at odds with statements a day earlier by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who traveled to Del Rio to promise swift action.” https://t.co/ZiAk2MMGv1 — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) September 22, 2021

Any bets on this one?

"Many have been released [in the U.S.] with notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days." https://t.co/wBF8V8I3EG — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) September 22, 2021

Oh, and remember when Jen Psaki said they didn’t need mandated Covid vaccines because they’re staying in the country only a short period of time?

That's absurd. Jen Psaki said Haitian migrants only plan to stay for a few days – shorter than European vacationers. By the time their 60 day hearing rolls around, they'll be back in Haiti unpacking their souvenir bags and regaling their friends with the selfies they took. https://t.co/8PxuuEBIV4 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 22, 2021

Busted. Again.

***