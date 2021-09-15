Did Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley really attempt to subvert Donald Trump by, among other things, talking to his Chinese counterpart and assuring him that the U.S. would warn China before attacking? Inquiring minds want to know.

I am told this is not true. There were 15 people on the video teleconference calls, including a representative of the State Dept and the read out and notes from Milley’s two calls with his Chinese counterpart were shared with the IC and the Interagency. https://t.co/sGRvaKgLfS — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 15, 2021

So there are transcripts for the calls? No point in arguing about anything else. Release those transcripts. https://t.co/uO7a8RX5Ok — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 15, 2021

Until any transcripts — assuming they exist — are released, we’ll apparently have to content ourselves with Team Milley’s explanation:

JUST IN – Gen. Milley spokesman Col. Dave Butler confirms calls to #China but states they were "in keeping with his duties" and "conveying reassurance in order to maintain strategic stability," in a new statement. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 15, 2021

Oh, well. In that case, nothing to see here!

Well, that certainly is a lot of words. Unfortunately for Milley, they don’t really do him any favors.

Doesn't make what he did correct or any less treasonous. His assertion changes nothing. https://t.co/wyTJxfulSi — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 15, 2021

Applying the tripartite ethical test to the Milley situation—deontology, intent, & outcome—he fails on deontology. You don't reassure a foreign general that you would disobey your CiC in case he does something "crazy." At worst, you tell the VP to line him up for a 25A action. — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 15, 2021

He even fails on intent: there's no evidence that Trump would have done what Milley is saying he would have. It's all based on gossip from Jen Rubin and friends.

He fails on outcome: he has undermined the core principle of civilian control over the military. — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 15, 2021

Milley's prideful folly is a disaster of his own making. He fails on all counts. And the lot of you making excuses for him have no idea what you're excusing in the future. — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 15, 2021

Got that, Tom Nichols? Got that, Joy Reid? Got that, Joe Scarborough? Be careful what you wish for.