Joy Reid is treating “Peril’s” revelations about Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley allegedly going behind Donald Trump’s back as fact — and she couldn’t be prouder of Milley.

Her MSNBC colleague Joe Scarborough is also hailing Milley as a hero today for what he reportedly did to try to stop Trump. And if you disagree with Joe, you’re just stupid and need to grow up:

.@JoeNBC attacks Republicans criticizing Gen. Milley for usurping Trump: “Are you so stupid, I just got to ask, are you so stupid, are you so ignorant of how things work that you don’t know that from time to time generals talk to generals?" pic.twitter.com/hxUCxH6niD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2021

If the accounts reported in “Peril” are true, this wasn’t just generals talking to generals; this was the Joint Chiefs Chair deliberately and secretly circumventing the chain of command.

MSNBC’s @mikebarnicle: Gen. Milley circumventing Trump to personally conduct foreign policy with China was “just common sense” pic.twitter.com/Z3fxC8EKVO — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 15, 2021

This is a theme at MSNBC.

That’s his takeaway.

Cause yeah that’s what we’re worried about here, just that he talked to China. Leaving some minor details out. — Jacob 57th Regiment (@CrewHopes) September 15, 2021

Didn't the general tell China officials that he would warn them of an attack? — Brian Clark (@BrianClark_FP) September 15, 2021

Allegedly, yes.

Generals talk to other Generals when instructed by their Commander in Chief. — CWin (@CWineke) September 15, 2021

Yes, and they don't say "I am going to betray my line of command" when they talk. — Bernard McGillicuddy (@whosevelt) September 15, 2021

Yes, however it’s usually not to tell an enemy’s general that he will subvert a presidential order and will give him advance warning of an attack. — PrincessP (@PrincessCrypt0) September 15, 2021

Are you so stupid, Joe Scarborough?

Duh. That's why we warned the nazis before d day. — Yolanda Finkelstein (@Yofinks) September 15, 2021

Yeah, like that time that Eisenhower called up the German high command to let them know that the invasion was actually going to be in Normandy. — Jonathan 🇺🇸 (@DrPippy) September 15, 2021

Eisenhower really would’ve been a hero if he’d done that.

Man…we went from, "There is no such thing as a Deep State, you far right conspiritard," to "Actually, the Deep State is good and praiseworthy in all things," real quick. https://t.co/s0hx53qnar — Walker More (@SirMarchmain) September 15, 2021

