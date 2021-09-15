Joy Reid is treating “Peril’s” revelations about Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley allegedly going behind Donald Trump’s back as fact — and she couldn’t be prouder of Milley.

Her MSNBC colleague Joe Scarborough is also hailing Milley as a hero today for what he reportedly did to try to stop Trump. And if you disagree with Joe, you’re just stupid and need to grow up:

If the accounts reported in “Peril” are true, this wasn’t just generals talking to generals; this was the Joint Chiefs Chair deliberately and secretly circumventing the chain of command.

This is a theme at MSNBC.

That’s his takeaway.

Trending

Allegedly, yes.

Are you so stupid, Joe Scarborough?

Eisenhower really would’ve been a hero if he’d done that.

***

Related:

Area Expert™ and US Naval War College prof Tom Nichols justifies Gen. Mark Milley allegedly trying to undermine Donald Trump

Glenn Greenwald remembers when ‘liberal media stars’ denied there was a deep state (that they’re now cheering)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaGen. Mark MilleyGeneral Mark MilleyJoe ScarboroughMark MilleyMika BrzezinskiMorning Joerepublicans