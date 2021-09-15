Did Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley actually try to undermine Donald Trump in the wake of the January 6 riots at the Capitol? We don’t know for sure, but Joy Reid sure hopes he did.

Because America needs a hero, dammit:

After AP's Jonathan Lemire brings up Milley cozying up to the Chinese, Joy Reid comes out in support of treason and simping for communist China, gushing that General Mark Milley is "heroic" and was "the greatest patriot that was on duty during the previous administration." pic.twitter.com/E3mNe8Zno5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 14, 2021

Joy Reid adds that it's "B.S." to call for Milley's firing over talking to China and the AP's Jonathan Lemire largely concurs (even though China is one of the worst countries on the planet when it comes to journalists), griping the GOPers won't condemn Trump over this excerpt pic.twitter.com/8KfMDAec9P — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 14, 2021

Insane. Joy Reid is insane.

So they impeach trump for a phone call over a word, but this actual call to China saying I'll warn you if our president does anything to you…that's perfectly fine. Umm…ok then. — COGICconservative (@erieka) September 15, 2021

And by the way:

Doesn’t instill much faith in the supposedly neutral AP that their reporter is constantly on air with MSNBC’s most partisan hosts https://t.co/obRiQpMCJT — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 15, 2021

No it does not.