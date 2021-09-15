Did Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley actually try to undermine Donald Trump in the wake of the January 6 riots at the Capitol? We don’t know for sure, but Joy Reid sure hopes he did.

Because America needs a hero, dammit:

Trending

Insane. Joy Reid is insane.

And by the way:

No it does not.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "Peril"APAssociated PressChinaDonald TrumpGen. Mark MilleyGeneral Mark MilleyJonathan Lemirejoy reidMark MilleyMSNBC