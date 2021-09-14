We’re no experts or anything, but we feel like this could be kind of a big deal.

Earlier today, CNN reported that contained within the pages of “Peril,” a new book from Bob Woodward and Bob Costa, was an eye-opening account of what purportedly went on behind the scenes in the Trump administration following the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

CNN reports that, according to “Peril,” Joint Chiefs Chair General Mark Milley decided to take matters into his own hands in the days following the January 6 riots:

In response, Milley took extraordinary action, and called a secret meeting in his Pentagon office on January 8 to review the process for military action, including launching nuclear weapons. Speaking to senior military officials in charge of the National Military Command Center, the Pentagon’s war room, Milley instructed them not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved.

“No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I’m part of that procedure,” Milley told the officers, according to the book. He then went around the room, looked each officer in the eye, and asked them to verbally confirm they understood.

Milley’s fear was based on his own observations of Trump’s erratic behavior. His concern was magnified by the events of January 6 and the ‘extraordinary risk’ the situation posed to US national security, the authors write. Milley had already had two back-channel phone calls with China’s top general, who was on high alert over the chaos in the US.

Back-channel phone calls with China?

The Washington Post revealed more details on the matter:

Pardon our French, but what in the ever-loving hell?

If these accounts are true, this is not OK. In fact, it’s decidedly awful.

 

Our jaws are on the floor.

We’d have to agree.

It certainly sounds like it. So what happens now?

