We’re no experts or anything, but we feel like this could be kind of a big deal.

Earlier today, CNN reported that contained within the pages of “Peril,” a new book from Bob Woodward and Bob Costa, was an eye-opening account of what purportedly went on behind the scenes in the Trump administration following the January 6 riots at the Capitol.

Woodward and Costa write that Gen. Mark Milley, post-1/6, "was certain that Trump had gone into a serious mental decline in the aftermath of the election, with Trump now all but manic, screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality…" https://t.co/xD93y46CTq — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 14, 2021

NEW: CNN obtained an early copy of “Peril” from @realBobWoodward @costareports, which details how CJCS Gen. Milley took action in Jan. to limit Trump from launching nuclear weapons, telling officers not to take any action without consulting with him first https://t.co/LDZvBaeKyj — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) September 14, 2021

First on CNN: Two days after the Capitol riot, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs took top-secret action to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to order a nuclear strike, Bob Woodward's new book says. https://t.co/eWJ5IQ4iY1 — CNN (@CNN) September 14, 2021

CNN reports that, according to “Peril,” Joint Chiefs Chair General Mark Milley decided to take matters into his own hands in the days following the January 6 riots:

In response, Milley took extraordinary action, and called a secret meeting in his Pentagon office on January 8 to review the process for military action, including launching nuclear weapons. Speaking to senior military officials in charge of the National Military Command Center, the Pentagon’s war room, Milley instructed them not to take orders from anyone unless he was involved.

“No matter what you are told, you do the procedure. You do the process. And I’m part of that procedure,” Milley told the officers, according to the book. He then went around the room, looked each officer in the eye, and asked them to verbally confirm they understood. … Milley’s fear was based on his own observations of Trump’s erratic behavior. His concern was magnified by the events of January 6 and the ‘extraordinary risk’ the situation posed to US national security, the authors write. Milley had already had two back-channel phone calls with China’s top general, who was on high alert over the chaos in the US. Back-channel phone calls with China? The Washington Post revealed more details on the matter: This is what you call a holy shit story. Every paragraph is a jaw-dropper –> Top general was so fearful Trump might spark war that he made secret calls to his Chinese counterpart, new book says https://t.co/YXtGSaBcPA — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) September 14, 2021

"In a pair of secret phone calls, Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, assured his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the PLA, that the U.S. would not strike, according to a new book by Bob Woodward & Robert Costa."https://t.co/JCFL5PDeTF pic.twitter.com/IheGZecFEb — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 14, 2021

Milley told China in secret phone call that he would give advance warning if U.S. was ever going to attack!!! "If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” https://t.co/bIYO1HFuVi — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) September 14, 2021

This report claims Milley pledged to alert his CCP counterpart in the event of a U.S. attack, quoting Milley as saying: “General Li, you & I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.” https://t.co/YSpp5X9wjm — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 14, 2021

Pardon our French, but what in the ever-loving hell?

If these accounts are true, this is not OK. In fact, it’s decidedly awful.

Wow. This is insane, and dangerous. The Joint Chiefs of Staff aren't their own government. This kind of action is subversive and anti-democratic. If Milley didn't like serving under Trump, he should have resigned not undermined the President by conspiring with foreign leaders https://t.co/zyMoCDu5kC — Matt Cover (@MattCover) September 14, 2021

Agree with Milley or not, we don't elect Generals. This is mutinous. https://t.co/HsLiNPKppr — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 14, 2021

Our jaws are on the floor.

For those paying attention at home, this is a lot closer to a coup than anything we saw on January 6th. https://t.co/eaFlI1jwHQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 14, 2021

We’d have to agree.

I know we’re supposed to be all worried about how crazy Trump was in this story but this, if true, is legit treason. pic.twitter.com/BmXmZlHPyX — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) September 14, 2021

Milley attempted a coup. There is no other way to describe a military officer deciding to remove control from civilian authority and unilaterally reach out to enemy states to warn them of potential attacks. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 14, 2021

I’m not sure there is a precedent for this and my guess is Milley is banking on team biden and media team biden to cover for him … But it’s a HUGE step over the line … https://t.co/0gZnR7dHgn — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) September 14, 2021

It certainly sounds like it. So what happens now?

Milley needs to be removed from this post immediately. Immediately. https://t.co/K3fi7LRCJV — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 14, 2021

If that Milley story is true he has to go immediately. — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) September 14, 2021