Because Joe Biden believes in freedom, unlike Donald Trump, his administration is mandating that all federal employees get the COVID19 vaccination.

Biden to Mandate Covid Vaccine for Federal Employees with No Option to Opt Out Through Testing https://t.co/ezULlK6j8V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2021

The subject of the mandate came up during Jen Psaki’s White House press briefing this afternoon:

REPORTER: "Can the Department of Labor or anybody else compel major employers, the large employers, to force the vaccine mandates on their employees?" PSAKI: "Yes. Stay tuned." pic.twitter.com/gBQvOh5HLQ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2021

Psaki was also asked how the administration squares the mandate with their professed opposition to the Texas heartbeat law over threats to individuals’ control over their own bodies. Jen handled it just as well as her boss would have:

.@PressSec walks away from the podium while a reporter asks: "What happened to 'my body my choice' when it comes to vaccinations in the Biden Administration?" pic.twitter.com/M1Xqd4ExI8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2021

Way to make Joe proud, Jen!

You can tell she works for walk away Joe. — Will King (@Wking1209) September 9, 2021

Honestly, though, it’s hard to blame her for walking away. After all, just a few months ago, she said that a federal proof-of-vaccination mandate wasn’t even on the table:

NEW: Press sec. Psaki rules out any possible federal vaccine passport: "There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential." https://t.co/XyJJRzNjzl pic.twitter.com/2nrzeU9aiQ — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2021

We’d run away, too, if we had to justify so much hypocrisy so often.

We won’t hold our breath for Jen to circle back on this one.

