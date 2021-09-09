Despite the MSM efforts, the Biden administration is still in hot water over The Intercept’s story on Dr. Anthony Fauci’s comments on gain-of-function research to Sen. Rand Paul.
"NEWLY RELEASED documents provide details of US-funded research on..coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology..The Intercept has obtained more than 900 pages of documents detailing..work of..EcoHealth Alliance..at the Chinese lab.."https://t.co/n3OkFAq3kM
— Richard H. Ebright (@R_H_Ebright) September 7, 2021
Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about that today, and Psaki’s response was pretty much as terrible as you’d expect, only actually worse than that:
Jen Psaki confirms that Joe Biden would STILL not fire Dr. Fauci under any circumstance. pic.twitter.com/FAa5MUjVch
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2021
.@PressSec defends Fauci lying about funding gain-of-function research in China: It was a “different” Coronavirus; “what he said was correct” pic.twitter.com/0YzT3LJxG2
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021
Come on.
— Mr. Måjestyk (@wretchedcretin) September 9, 2021
“It was a coronavirus that goes to a different school, you don’t know her”
— j cole stan (@DopeyMillenial) September 9, 2021
What BS.
“NIH has refuted the reporting … NIH has never approved any research that would make a coronavirus more dangerous to humans. A reminder that are previous and different coronaviruses than the existing one we’re battling …”
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021
cont’d: "And the body of science produced by this research demonstrates that the bat coronavirus sequences published from that work NIH supported were not Covid — the strain, the Covid 2 strain. So what he said was correct.”
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 9, 2021
Good Lord, Jen.
Fauci's exact quote regarding GOF was “that categorically was not done.” https://t.co/txvVDHVz1N
— Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) September 9, 2021
Not a good look, guys.
See? "Well if I had said we did GOF research on another virus but not this one, it would harm my credibility. Better just deny it categorically." https://t.co/iDElhBfoHN
— Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) September 9, 2021
Oof.
One hell of a tight needle she's trying to thread here
— CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) September 9, 2021
She's implying gain of function was probably done on other strains, but not this exact strain ergo Fauci is honest
— CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) September 9, 2021
What the hell would Jen Psaki know about honesty?
Some experts would seem to disagree https://t.co/7YsGH0dDcI https://t.co/BSntLwCXVt
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 9, 2021
Maybe Jen should consult the actual experts before defending the fake ones.