As we told you earlier today, President Biden will be announcing some executive orders in regards to Covid-19 vaccines which will be just the latest proof that Democrats calling Trump an authoritarian was 100 percent pure projection. The EOs will reportedly require federal workers to be vaccinated with no option of being regularly tested instead. “The President will also sign an executive order directing the same standard be extended to employees of contractors who do business with the federal government,” according to CNN. Biden will also encourage private businesses to embrace vaccine requirements for their employees and customers.

That sure sounds much different than what Jen Psaki was promising back in April:

NEW: Press sec. Psaki rules out any possible federal vaccine passport: "There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential." https://t.co/XyJJRzNjzl pic.twitter.com/2nrzeU9aiQ — ABC News (@ABC) April 6, 2021

Another “pivot” is in progress.

Better watch this again before it's deleted in a few hours… "Let me be very clear…" https://t.co/ZfUILtvGpm — Suburban Dad (@suburburban) September 9, 2021

But we’re sure the Biden administration is telling the truth about everything else (cue huge eye roll).