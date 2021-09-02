“Award-winning multimedia journalist” David Leavitt, like so many other journalists, has some thoughts on Texas’ heartbeat law. And his thoughts, like the thoughts of those other journalists, is totally original and brilliant:

This is exactly the sort of rock-solid logic you’d expect from a guy who flipped out and called the police when he was told he needed to pay full price for an electric toothbrush at Target.

Anyway, obviously Leavitt’s take is intellectually dishonest and stupid. And someone should said him straight.

Ben Shapiro is up to the task, and he needs just one tweet to do it:

Mic drop.

 

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

Just one quick question for David:

Inquiring minds want to know.

Meanwhile:

