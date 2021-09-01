After the Supreme Court did not act to block it, Texas’ heartbeat law took effect today.

A lot of the usual suspects are outraged, naturally.

Plenty more where those came from,. of course. But none carry quite the wait of the legend that is Dan Rather. As a veteran newsman who’s been around the block, Dan Rather is the guy we look to for the wisdom to make sense of this crazy world we live in.

And thankfully, he continues to deliver the goods:

Hope the chef put on oven mitts before doing the chef’s kiss, because Dan Rather always comes through with the hot takes.

Go straight to The List, Dan. Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200.

Nope. He meant to say that making it more difficult for a woman to kill her unborn child is akin to turning women and girls into sex slaves before killing them.

He actually meant to say that. He said it on purpose.

And that’s really what this is about, isn’t it?

Last word to this woman:

