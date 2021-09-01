After the Supreme Court did not act to block it, Texas’ heartbeat law took effect today.

The Supreme Court did not take action early Wednesday on a request to block a Texas law prohibiting most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy, allowing the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S. to go into effect. https://t.co/kaCzZ2GVRx — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 1, 2021

A lot of the usual suspects are outraged, naturally.

Today, SCOTUS allowed one of the nation's most dangerous anti-abortion laws to go into effect. Not only are abortions banned after 6 weeks in Texas, but anyone can be sued for being an accomplice to an abortion, including nurses, family and more. We have to #DefendAbortion now. https://t.co/BrLTpd1U9z — Women's March (@womensmarch) September 1, 2021

Thinking of all the women in Texas this morning. There’s no such thing as stopping abortion – just stopping safe abortion. And that will always hit black, poor, and disabled women the most, who can’t escape the state. Controlling women is hurting women. Don’t pretend otherwise. — Frances Ryan (@DrFrancesRyan) September 1, 2021

"The same people who think wearing a mask impedes their freedom want to control what happens in women’s uteruses because this was never about life in the first place, but about control." – @MollyJongFast https://t.co/gCwCkhz2ej — Josh Sternberg (@joshsternberg) September 1, 2021

Man, SCOTUS letting that Texas anti-abortion law go into effect is *extremely* worrisome. The law was meant to be a pretty blatant challenge to Roe, and for SCOTUS to just let it go into effect… absolutely chilling. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 1, 2021

Plenty more where those came from,. of course. But none carry quite the wait of the legend that is Dan Rather. As a veteran newsman who’s been around the block, Dan Rather is the guy we look to for the wisdom to make sense of this crazy world we live in.

And thankfully, he continues to deliver the goods:

It’s worth noting that many of the same people attacking the Biden Administration for leaving women’s rights behind in Afghanistan are eager to control women’s bodies and choices in the United States. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 1, 2021

Hope the chef put on oven mitts before doing the chef’s kiss, because Dan Rather always comes through with the hot takes.

Go straight to The List, Dan. Do not pass Go. Do not collect $200.

I’m sorry, did you mean to say, “save innocent children from being murdered?” — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) September 1, 2021

Nope. He meant to say that making it more difficult for a woman to kill her unborn child is akin to turning women and girls into sex slaves before killing them.

He actually meant to say that. He said it on purpose.

“how can you be against the taliban if you’re pro-life??” asked the man who used to anchor one of the biggest news gigs in the industry. https://t.co/mXC2SnIVpt — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 1, 2021

Dan thinks pretending to be dumb makes him sound smart. The matter is pretty straightforward: the same people eager to defend babies' lives are also eager to protect women's lives. The people who don't care about human lives don't care about human lives. https://t.co/M6jn4P1cMr — ⓘ Todd of Mischief (@AndToddsaid) September 1, 2021

Right, the people who think dismembering babies is wrong are the ones who are similar to the Taliban. Pro-abortioners always have the most sound arguments. https://t.co/3kEEr7tjfX — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 1, 2021

"Don't kill babies" is the same as "You're not allowed to be educated, nor to drive. Wear this hijab, and get smacked around and raped whenever your husband feels like." https://t.co/DU0PuyUTZf — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) September 1, 2021

When I read tweets like this one, it dawns on me that abortion is indeed a pseudo-religious sacrament for western elites. In their minds they equate what Taliban is doing to women with those fighting to end atrocity that is abortion. #Shame https://t.co/E9rbU76ACN — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) September 1, 2021

The women in Afghanistan will be married off at age 10, sold, beaten, and basic human dignity stripped. They will be slaves of terrorist. I guess without your teleprompter you’re an empty suit with no empathy for human life! No one cares what you think! https://t.co/TLO6ySrXgO — James A Heinz, MSL (@JamesAHeinz1) September 1, 2021

Yes, restricting the ability to murder an unborn child is totally the same thing as not letting a woman expose her hair, have a job, drive and stoning her to death to protect her family's honor, you shitbird. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) September 1, 2021

Tell me you have exactly zero idea how the Taliban will treat women without telling me you have exactly zero idea https://t.co/WUkNMCiErY — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) September 1, 2021

And that’s really what this is about, isn’t it?

Last word to this woman: