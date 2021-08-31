When Donald Trump was in the White House, a popular saying was “There’s always a tweet.” And it was true. There was always an old tweet that was somehow relevant to the current situation.

As it turns out, the rule still stands now that Joe Biden is president:

there’s always a tweet https://t.co/MUzHPJpciA — Eli Lake (@EliLake) August 31, 2021

Always.

Honesty, decency, hope, leaving nobody behind, giving hate no safe harbor. That’s who we are. But I don't see much of that coming from this administration. pic.twitter.com/fkRcGfJgXW — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 6, 2019

Honesty. Decency. Hope. Leaving nobody behind. Giving hate no safe harbor. That’s who we are, Joe? Who’s we?

If Joe Biden didn’t see any of those things coming from the Trump administration, then what, pray tell, has he seen from his own administration? Donald Trump, for all his faults, didn’t even remotely approach the policy disasters that have become emblematic of Joe Biden’s presidency.

This tweet is finally relevant. https://t.co/L65ftzD0np — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 31, 2021

This one, too:

Joe Biden isn’t just a liar; he’s a pathological liar.

And he thought he was talking about the Trump Administration, but as it turns out, he was talking about his own Administration. https://t.co/blzHJcTM70 — CathyH (@CathyH60138633) August 31, 2021

Stings when it applies more to your own office than Trumps by far. @JoeBiden https://t.co/DUZycATMzm — CriticalBasedTheory (@theory_based) August 31, 2021

By a million miles.

This did not age well. https://t.co/w18qX2OEug — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 31, 2021

So….Joe Biden Claimed “leaving nobody behind” is the “uniqueness of America” just two short years ago.

Smh. https://t.co/ecxMvvpBtB — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) August 31, 2021

Imagine being left in Afghanistan by your own country’s military and seeing this https://t.co/pPMmvT7QJ9 — Internet News Agency (@InternetNewsAg2) August 31, 2021

"Dishonesty, degeneracy, despair, leaving several hundred behind, securing an entire country as a safe harbor for hate. That's who you are. And I see a butt-ton of that coming from this administration."#fify https://t.co/1IRryMs7ej — Mavyak (@mavyak) August 31, 2021

Joe Biden has proven to be the exact opposite of what he claimed to be https://t.co/MLrzG7ecmJ — Toni (Antonia) Toombs (@ToombsToni) August 31, 2021

But he’s exactly the man we thought he was.

***

Related:

Thanks to his own disastrous Afghanistan policy, Joe Biden’s nearly 20-year-old prediction about 9/11 is shaping up to be a huge bust