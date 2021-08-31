The only thing that could possibly age worse than Joe Biden himself is something he’s said.

And boy, has this aged badly:

Biden Oct. 22, 2001:

"…20 years from now, when they mark September 11 as the day that began the end of the ability of international terrorist groups to be able to operate with impunity, not the end of America's way of life…Out of our dark grief our nation is newly united…" pic.twitter.com/bDgyXEx0bo — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) August 31, 2021

Wow.

Amazing. In the worst possible way.

His consistency in being wrong on everything is his most impressive trait. Unless you count the time he disarmed Corn Pop poolside with a length of chain and a warrior spirit. https://t.co/WqrdQQqUrt — Mulder’s Turgid Sword of Graphene Oxide and LNPs (@proteinwisdom) August 31, 2021

And Joe Biden has ensured that statement from twenty years ago is 100% wrong. https://t.co/S30DacT0O5 — Evi L. Bloggerlady (@MsEBL) August 31, 2021

Here we are, nearly 20 years later, and international terrorist groups are regaining control. One could even argue that they’re operating with the Biden administration’s blessing. Joe Biden has left Americans and Afghan allies behind — and equipped the Taliban with the tools to kill them.