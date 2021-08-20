White House comms director Kate Bedingfield is out there speaking on behalf of Joe Biden because she’s ostensibly a better spokesperson for the president right now than the president himself.

So far, though, she’s not doing such a hot job. CNN’s Brianna Keilar had her squirming in an interview earlier today. Bedingfield also said with a straight face that Joe Biden “never shies away from taking questions.”

Who wants to see a hat trick? Behold:

WH Communications Director Kate Bedingfield: "I know there's been a lot of criticism of the effort and of how things have played out over the last couple of days. But the truth is, the president prepared for this possibility." pic.twitter.com/ygZXOSYygw — The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2021

Holy gaslighting, Batman.

The willingness and ease with which they lie to our faces is bad enough. But the fact that Bedingfield and the Biden administration evidently believe that their “we prepared for all contingencies” BS is making them look good as Afghanistan goes to hell is legitimately baffling.

It’s odd that they think this helps them https://t.co/hIgyxy28GD — The H2 (@TheH2) August 20, 2021

Right? Do they honestly not see that this does the exact opposite of inspiring confidence in the administration’s competence and judgment? Who’s going to tell Kate Bedingfield how this actually makes Joe Biden look?

Oh, it's the 'mess, but a planned one'-defence. Pure genius! — Valerie de l'Estoc (@ValRetsoc) August 20, 2021

Well, if he prepared for this, then either the planning was very poor or the execution was very poor or more likely both? — Art (@ArtDSilva) August 20, 2021

To claim there was preparation in advance of that shitshow is far, far worse than just admitting it was a shitshow. https://t.co/RMoJ5QIeRm — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) August 20, 2021

Well, Kate Bedingfield’s got at least one thing still going for her: when Biden has set the bar as low as he has, all she really has to do is not drool on herself. In that case, mission accomplished!