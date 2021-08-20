We have to say, CNN’s willingness to get tough on the Biden administration and call them out for BS has been genuinely refreshing. There are exceptions at the network, of course, but we believe very strongly in giving credit where credit is due.

And we’d like to give Brianna Keilar credit for this interview with White House comms director Kate Bedingfield:

What you are not saying — I'm hearing in there that you're prepared to leave people behind [in Afghanistan]@WHCommsDir: We're doing everything we can to get as many people out who want to get out before the August 31st deadline. pic.twitter.com/Gtfze5sYt0 — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) August 20, 2021

Bedingfield barely made it out of that interview alive.

Wrong

Fcking

Answer. https://t.co/ql8mQ6ovN1 — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) August 20, 2021

Pathetic.

.@brikeilarcnn correctly points out that the White House is prepared to leave people (Americans and allies) behind in Afghanistan. @WHCommsDir repeatedly offers brainless talking point asserting that Biden is "laser focused." https://t.co/fNRhb7lAk3 — Mark Trammell (@mark_trammell) August 20, 2021

I heard LASER FOCUSED 3x. Not exactly sure on what but okay https://t.co/KxdFjbELaw — Jessica Heddings (@JessicaHeddings) August 20, 2021

Lots of "lasers" not much of anything else…. — Bill Rohland (@BillRohland) August 20, 2021

Well, to be fair, the Taliban got all the good weapons. The best the Biden administration can do now is lasers. Crappy ones, at that.

Yikes… it's always what's not said https://t.co/97S3jaoTuE — The OddOne Out (@iOddOne) August 20, 2021

And what if there are still people trying to get out who haven’t been able to by 31 August? Are they just going to leave them behind? https://t.co/tdzCnxopI7 — Walt (@AU_GS_Walt) August 20, 2021

Good interview Brianna! It didn't do any favors to the Biden administration, but at least we now know they are ready to leave our allies to their fate under Taliban rule. — Wayward_Ronin *Afghanistan Veteran* (@W4YW4RD_R0N1N) August 20, 2021

Not just allies. They’re willing to leave Americans. — AJ (@sarcastic_aj16) August 20, 2021

The White House is directly responsible for putting these people in danger. https://t.co/0P2lFywQdq — Adrienne (@AdrienneRoyer) August 20, 2021

The buck stops with Joe Biden, no matter how desperately he tries to outrun it.

Masterful interview by Brianna Keilar — Juanita Peters (@americasneighbr) August 20, 2021

Props to @brikeilarcnn here. I don't think Biden's White House is accustomed to being held to account like this. https://t.co/UXoSAPbqkX — Eric H. (@ericinva) August 20, 2021

Bedingfield has demonstrated herself to be not only a committed gaslighter, but also an artful dodger of tough questions (a trait she shares with her boss). Props to Keilar for not letting Kate get away with it.