As we told you earlier, Joe Biden will deliver some remarks on the situation in Afghanistan before retreating to Delaware in short order. Because leadership.

Apparently we’re supposed to be very impressed by a president who is either unwilling or incapable of doing what he was literally elected to do. That’s why White House comms director Kate Bedingfield is so committed to keeping up the Biden administration’s charade of boldness and competence:

And that, folks, is what we call textbook chutzpah.

Trending

Joe Biden’s disastrous interview with George Stephanopoulos is supposed to impress us? Tide us over indefinitely?

Exactly how far gone does one have to be to sit there and tell us not to believe our lying eyes and ears?

“The president never shies away from taking questions”? “He is always willing to take questions”?

This is perhaps the only possible framing in which Bedingfield’s assertion is not a lie:

If this is the best the White House has to offer, they might as well officially throw in the towel right now.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenKate BedingfieldMSNBCquestionsWillie Geist