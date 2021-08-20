As we told you earlier, Joe Biden will deliver some remarks on the situation in Afghanistan before retreating to Delaware in short order. Because leadership.

Apparently we’re supposed to be very impressed by a president who is either unwilling or incapable of doing what he was literally elected to do. That’s why White House comms director Kate Bedingfield is so committed to keeping up the Biden administration’s charade of boldness and competence:

WH Comms Director Kate Bedingfield: "The president never shies away from taking questions." pic.twitter.com/KNkSqyCgtU — America Rising (@AmericaRising) August 20, 2021

And that, folks, is what we call textbook chutzpah.

What in tarnation https://t.co/7EMJ3ClXlT — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) August 20, 2021

I'm calling an early lid so I can spend the rest of the day laughing at this: https://t.co/lWU3zei58q — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) August 20, 2021

Joe Biden’s disastrous interview with George Stephanopoulos is supposed to impress us? Tide us over indefinitely?

Who's the audience for this? In their minds, who is the person who hears this and goes "wow I was worried for a second that Biden was dodging reporters because he's got zero to say on the catastrophe he caused in Afghanistan, but now I understand he'd never do that. Huge relief!" https://t.co/UtRjmgbz5i — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 20, 2021

Exactly how far gone does one have to be to sit there and tell us not to believe our lying eyes and ears?

“The president never shies away from taking questions”? “He is always willing to take questions”?

They just flat out lie to our faces now. It's hilarious. — Tim McKay (@NamesTim) August 20, 2021

I’m sorry, I’m having a hard time seeing you with all of this GASLIGHTING https://t.co/Ng3wM9FNiv — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 20, 2021

This… is the strategy? More lying? https://t.co/YCap1T4OJY — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 20, 2021

This is perhaps the only possible framing in which Bedingfield’s assertion is not a lie:

If this is the best the White House has to offer, they might as well officially throw in the towel right now.