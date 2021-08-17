Take comfort, Roslyn Talusan. When it comes to piping-hot woke food-related takes, you’re in good company.

Anti-racist social justice warrior Saira Rao, ladies and gentlemen:

It’s not just anyone who can tie the military and humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan in with white supremacy and junk food.

Seriously, what even is this? What even is Saira Rao?

Trending

Should we try getting drunk instead?

***

Related:

Blue-check Saira Rao unravels the motive behind the Atlanta-area massage parlor shooter: ‘Whiteness is terrorism’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AfghanistanhotdogsIce creamMuslim terroristsSaira RaoTalibanwhite Americanswhite peopleWhite Terrorists