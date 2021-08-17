Dumplings and noodles are racist? Huh. We just thought they were delicious.

why did a white woman write a cookbook about dumplings and noodles pic.twitter.com/RTtyyXdW66 — roslyn talusan (@roslyntalusan) August 16, 2021

Because maybe she’s a total bada*s when it comes to making dumplings and noodles? Color us crazy but we didn’t realize these two foods were in any way associated with a certain race.

"Dumplings and Noodles explores the traditional cooking methods behind some of our best-loved Asian dishes. With over 70 recipes and techniques… and even the science behind dumplings and noodles, this book is an essential guide for modern home cooks." ?????? ? ?? ? ? ? — roslyn talusan (@roslyntalusan) August 16, 2021

Alrighty?

How is chicken and dumplings racist? I guess I can't make tacos or spaghetti either. When did it becomes racist? Is my bro racist for being a French trained chef? You chose to find offense where there was none!

You're disgusting. https://t.co/mGYzOUn9pH — MrsPinky Thoughts 🇺🇸 Conscious Conservative (@MRSpinkston85) August 17, 2021

Oh god, get a life kid. People are allowed to write books. Stop acting like the Taliban — Brandon Saario (@SaarioBrandon) August 16, 2021

Relevant, timely, and painful.

Well-played.

I could ask

"Why are you wearing western clothing and not traditional clothing from your own culture?"

See how silly that question is

We live in a global society you can wear what you like and she can write about whatever she likes — Jen D'Free 💚🤍💜 (@aberamentho) August 16, 2021

The nerve.

Wait till you find out that Arabs can make pizza, Russians can make omlettes and Japanese can make burgers. That should be fun to watch. Btw, dumplings aren't exclusively Asian. They're also native in Europe. In German they're commonly known as Knödel or Klöse. — Captain Bearatio Hornbearer (@Bearocalypse) August 16, 2021

I’m not seeing the problem here — Slimy Limey (@Apathisto) August 16, 2021

thanks, just ordered the cookbook! — HD Retrovision (@HDRetrovision) August 16, 2021

This editor did too!

Incidentally, Roslyn was very upset about people giving her a hard time about her tweet.

Heh.

“i’m trying” not hard enough or in the right ways. but that’s white mediocrity for ya — roslyn talusan (@roslyntalusan) August 17, 2021

She mad.

the "they're trying to replace white people!" conspiracy crowd is out in full force. violent white fragility would be hilarious if it weren't so structurally dangerous — roslyn talusan (@roslyntalusan) August 16, 2021

You’d think as a cultural writer she would know better.

But nah.

***

