We get it, he’s with MSNBC but c’mon man! This is some serious MALARKEY.

Whether you like it or not, President Biden’s strong speech was in line with where the majority of the American people are. — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 16, 2021

Strong speech?

For real?

Maybe Capehart doesn’t actually know what a strong speech looks like …

I find it hard to believe that a majority of Americans are ok with Afghans falling to their deaths from planes because we botched this exit so badly and abandoned them. Our vets don’t seem too thrilled about it either. But whatever helps you sleep at night. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) August 17, 2021

Just because “he did good” is your preferred pronoun it doesn’t mean you’re not crazy. — The Original Pigpen. Wilmont Kurtz (@drfeedbacker) August 17, 2021

It wasn't a speech, he read someone else's thoughts off a damn teleprompter. And then took ZERO questions after committing the biggest foreign policy disaster in decades! You Damn Clown! — Red Supermajority 2022 (@PhillyToMaine) August 16, 2021

You're speaking to the majority of Americans when you say "whether you like it or not." — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) August 17, 2021

Imagine actually believing this — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 16, 2021

And this is how spin is done. Almost all American disagree with the how it is done. But… most do agree with getting out. Take the negative and make it a positive and then people are happy. 🙄 — Lynn … gab T_Lynn_Gambino (@LGambino1) August 17, 2021

The American people support leaving hundreds of millions worth of American weaponry/technology to terrorists? Weaponry they will undoubtedly use to reign terror on the region and tech they'll sell to Iran, China and Russia? Can't imagine that's the case.https://t.co/nXzvDY5719 — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) August 16, 2021

Just when you think these people couldn’t be more out of touch they prove us wrong …

Hate to break it to him, but the majority of Americans did not agree with Biden’s speech and are embarrassed that he is our president.

Sorry, not sorry.

