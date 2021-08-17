Finally, all of the chaos, insanity, and horrible crap happening in our country and around the world …

It all makes sense now!

Heh.

Joe needs to start hanging out with smarter people.

Just sayin’.

We knew it was bad when the president said his crackhead, stripper-knocking-up, laptop-losing son was the smartest person he knows but this is ridiculous.

Trending

That remains to be seen, yo.

Harsh but true.

We disagree, we find his tweet incredibly productive.

At least for a Twitchy article.

And definitely funny …

Like most of Biden’s entire political career, all nearly 50 years of it.

One good Biden deserves another?

***

