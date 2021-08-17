Finally, all of the chaos, insanity, and horrible crap happening in our country and around the world …

It all makes sense now!

Heh.

It has now become crystal clear why Joe Biden thinks Hunter Biden is the smartest person he personally knows. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 17, 2021

Joe needs to start hanging out with smarter people.

Just sayin’.

We knew it was bad when the president said his crackhead, stripper-knocking-up, laptop-losing son was the smartest person he knows but this is ridiculous.

But he’s a fine painter lol. — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) August 17, 2021

That remains to be seen, yo.

Harsh, unproductive, but undeniably funny. — Joseph Lombardi (@Euphoric_Fury) August 17, 2021

Harsh but true.

We disagree, we find his tweet incredibly productive.

At least for a Twitchy article.

And definitely funny …

Funny. Sad. True. — Tammy Anderson (@Tatertam) August 17, 2021

Like most of Biden’s entire political career, all nearly 50 years of it.

Hit the nail on that one! — Harman (@HarmanBoyz) August 17, 2021

Sad but true will be the historical motto of the Biden Administration. — tonijarvis15 (@tonijarvis151) August 17, 2021

One good Biden deserves another?

***

