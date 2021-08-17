Finally, all of the chaos, insanity, and horrible crap happening in our country and around the world …
It all makes sense now!
Heh.
It has now become crystal clear why Joe Biden thinks Hunter Biden is the smartest person he personally knows.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 17, 2021
Joe needs to start hanging out with smarter people.
Just sayin’.
We knew it was bad when the president said his crackhead, stripper-knocking-up, laptop-losing son was the smartest person he knows but this is ridiculous.
But he’s a fine painter lol.
— John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) August 17, 2021
That remains to be seen, yo.
Harsh, unproductive, but undeniably funny.
— Joseph Lombardi (@Euphoric_Fury) August 17, 2021
Harsh but true.
We disagree, we find his tweet incredibly productive.
At least for a Twitchy article.
And definitely funny …
Funny. Sad. True.
— Tammy Anderson (@Tatertam) August 17, 2021
Like most of Biden’s entire political career, all nearly 50 years of it.
Hit the nail on that one!
— Harman (@HarmanBoyz) August 17, 2021
Sad but true will be the historical motto of the Biden Administration.
— tonijarvis15 (@tonijarvis151) August 17, 2021
One good Biden deserves another?
***
