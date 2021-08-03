There are going to be a lot of very poorly aged tweets resurfacing today, thanks to New York AG Letitia James announcing that an extensive investigation has concluded that Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women.

And some of the most poorly aged tweets will be Andrew Cuomo’s. Like this classic:

The allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and deeply concerning. We owe it to the American people to #BelieveSurvivors. I call on the Senate to postpone any vote until these allegations are fully investigated. — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) September 24, 2018

Ooooof.

It’s gonna be tough to top the cringe factor of that tweet about Brett Kavanaugh, but if anyone can do it, it’s Andrew Cuomo.

And so, without further ado, behold this absolute gem:

There should be a zero tolerance policy when it comes to sexual harassment & must send a clear message that this behavior is not tolerated. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 17, 2013

Is that so, Governor?

Eight years ago https://t.co/iVwPghWKV5 — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) August 3, 2021

So proud of 2013 Andrew Cuomo for understanding https://t.co/hN6I8Cxauo — Cam (@cameron_kasky) August 3, 2021

Too bad his hands aren’t quick enough when it comes to memory-holing his tweets.

There should definitely be a zero tolerance policy when it comes to Democratic governors who sexually harass multiple women over a years-long period. Andrew Cuomo must send a clear message that this behavior is not tolerated.

You are in violation, @NYGovCuomo of your own law.

Your behavior will not be tolerated.

God Bless the women who risked everything to send a clear message.

You should resign in shame. https://t.co/dxA9aE84xY — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 3, 2021

He should … but we won’t hold our breath. He’s Andrew Cuomo, after all. He’s incapable of shame — and he’ll keep wielding that (D) like a weapon.

***

Related:

FLASHBACK: President Biden said Gov. Cuomo should resign if the sexual harassment allegations are true