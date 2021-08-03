Politico’s Sam Stein thinks New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will “wait it out and remain in office” after an independent report found today that he broke the law and sexually harassed numerous state employees:

The prevailing lesson for the past few decades is that men in politics, when accussed of harrassment or other misdeeds, can simply wait it out and remain in office. And I suspect that’s what Cuomo will do too. — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 3, 2021

Well, one way that WOULD NOT happen is if President Joe Biden stands by his earlier comments saying the governor should resign if the allegations are true and “probably end up being prosecuted, too”:

Back in March, @GStephanopoulos asked if the investigation confirms the allegations made against Cuomo are true, should he resign? "Yes," the president replied. "I think he'll probably end up being prosecuted, too."https://t.co/SiTnMXOIwE via @ABC — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) August 3, 2021

Have fun at today’s briefing, Ms. Psaki:

Good question for Jen Psaki today. https://t.co/MJow0sFQGc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2021

There are already calls for it to happen from leading New York Republicans:

President Joe Biden must publicly call for Andrew Cuomo’s immediate resignation today. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 3, 2021

As for what happens next, AG Tish James punted to voters and the legislature:

The Civil investigation is done… investigators found that @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed multiple women. AG James says it’s up to voters and the Assembly to determine what happens to Cuomo next. pic.twitter.com/rvOEiCIs08 — Heather Myers (@HeatherMyersTV) August 3, 2021

And the probe into his book deal is ongoing:

NEWS: @NewYorkStateAG says her office’s probe into reports that @NYGovCuomo misused government resources to write his $5.1M book deal is ONGOING. “It’s separate and apart,” from the now-closed sexual harassment investigation to Cuomo. — Bernadette Hogan (@bern_hogan) August 3, 2021

