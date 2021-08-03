Andrew Cuomo’s back in the news today.

It’s happening. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) August 3, 2021

What’s happening? Oh, right. This:

#Breaking: NY Gov. Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women” and violated federal and state law, including non-consensual touching and creating “hostile work environment,” per NY AG — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 3, 2021

And how.

BREAKING: AG Tish James: "The independent investigation has concluded that Gov Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women" — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

She says he broke both state and federal law — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

“The evidence will be made available to the public,” James says. James is now defending the credentials of the independent investigators: More at NYT —> https://t.co/d1y6UeZBgl — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

James says 179 individuals interviewed, including accusers, state troopers, employees of governor and 74,000 pieces of evidence — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

James says there evidence showed "a deeply disturbing yet clear picture" Says Cuomo engaged in unwanted groping, kissing, hugging and comments. Says Cuomo created a "toxic workplace." Cites "climate of fear" in governor's office. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

DETAILS of new allegations from a state trooper, who was sexually harassed by Cuomo —> pic.twitter.com/ZgStvsVRZd — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

Joon Kim says the executive chamber also engaged in unlawful retaliation — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

More details from the state trooper who Mr. Cuomo is alleged to have harassed, with a corroborating witness:. Trooper felt "completely violated." pic.twitter.com/GM4gXcMkoo — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

.@TishJames says it’s a “deeply disturbing” picture. @NYGovCuomo harassed employees, including groping and kissing. The Governor and his staff violated multiple state and federal laws. “This investigation reveals conduct that corrodes the fabric of our state government…” — Courtney Gross (@courtneycgross) August 3, 2021

"The investigation found that Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current, former NY state employees by engaging in unwelcome, non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive, sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women," NY AG says. pic.twitter.com/BOfqho55I8 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 3, 2021

On at least one occasion, the investigation found, Cuomo and his senior staff worked to retaliate against a former employee who accused him of wrongdoing. Cuomo was also found to have harassed women outside of government, the investigation found.https://t.co/jZKCAvxPBF — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 3, 2021

Cuomo evidence in AG report includes extensive screenshots from text messages between accusers and friends describing alleged interactions with governor. pic.twitter.com/McyLYkjR2j — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) August 3, 2021

Gov Cuomo sexual harassment report is just yikes. Gov Cuomo, “Do you like older men? I’m lonely and want to be touched… you look like Daisy Duke… you should get a tattoo on your butt… If you were single, the things I would do to you…” #creep — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) August 3, 2021

From the Cuomo report on the Daisy Duke shorts ==> pic.twitter.com/QOQL9rqkLS — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 3, 2021

Gross.

The report by New York AG Letitia James concluded that NY Governor Andrew Cuomo "engaged in conduct constituting sexual harassment under federal & New York state law" & that Cuomo "sexually harassed a number of current & former New York State employees."https://t.co/q38xm7z0el pic.twitter.com/0fjdbA2Peh — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 3, 2021

Could it be that Andrew Cuomo’s number has finally come up?

Or does it?

And he will face no consequences. https://t.co/wJS9iCwqb1 — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) August 3, 2021

He very well may not:

Oh.

BREAKING: Andrew Cuomo to announce he's going after assault rifles and taking on the NRA https://t.co/1Rbe9CeEsr — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) August 3, 2021

And apparently that will be fine with AG Letitia James.

"I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone," Cuomo said in March. "I'm not going to resign." What now? https://t.co/T5H7zwUStQ — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 3, 2021

If he’s not going to be punished, he’s really got no reason to resign, does he?

"… but he's a powerful Democrat, so whaddyagunnado?" – the entire American legal, political, and media ecosystem by this time tomorrow https://t.co/l7hqzJsD8A — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 3, 2021

Cuomo isn't stupid…and he isn't resigning. He will follow the Northam plan: Just sit there, and dare Democrats to do something. And we all know Democrats won't do anything, any more than the GOP would. pic.twitter.com/5qd0ps0qQD — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 3, 2021

Guys:

.@TishJames on what is next for Cuomo and her investigation: "We're going to allow the chips to fall where they may" — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) August 3, 2021

"That decision is ultimately up to the governor of the state of New York," AG Tish James says, when asked if Cuomo should resign. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 3, 2021

In other words, Cuomo will resign when hell freezes over.

Lets go farther: Cuomo would have to be the dumbest Democrat politician in human history to resign right now. The track record is clear: the party will circle the wagons, as long as he holds out as long as possible. https://t.co/sZmvlnMbSQ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 3, 2021

1. Dems will be outraged today!

2. Cuomo will deny everything.

3. Dems will say Cuomo must go!

4. Cuomo will refuse.

5. DEMS RESPONSE??????

6. CUOMO PROFITS. pic.twitter.com/YC6ThkVtfD — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 3, 2021

I mean…I could be wrong. But this is the playbook for every Democrat executive since Bill Clinton…so for the last three decades. Why would I bet against a three decade long winning streak? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 3, 2021

You can draw a straight line from Bill Clinton to where we are now. 25 years later and we're still paying for that corrupt hillbilly's presidency. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2021

lol he'll be re-elected, write another book and be back on CNN before the year is out. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2021

That book will be called if I did it — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 3, 2021

“And I’m Not Sorry About Any of It.”

"I Killed Your Grandma, Hit On Women, And Still Got Re-Elected: The Guidebook for America's Democrat Executives, Print Edition!" pic.twitter.com/r9arSz9JCa — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 3, 2021

That’s right. He’s not sorry about the sexual harassment stuff, and he’s sure as hell not sorry about condemning all those elderly people to their deaths.

Anything on the nursing home deaths, manipulating data, undercounting deaths & suppressing truth while pursuing a $5m book deal (reportedly while using state resources)? Or the special COVID treatment of family & connected allies? Or is this just about the sexual allegations? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 3, 2021

And about the 12,000 or so people that died as a direct result of his executive order to place covid patients in nursing homes? Can we address that one? https://t.co/Q29TJnWtUg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2021

Maybe AG James will get around to it. You know, once Andrew Cuomo resigns.