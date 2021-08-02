Area Expert™ Tom Nichols thinks people like Ellen Carmichael who question the scientific basis for maintaining travel restrictions from European countries, among others, while noting that similar restrictions aren’t in place for people from countries with relatively low vaccination rates are just a bunch of unscientific, anti-immigrant rubes letting their nativist masks slip. We know, we don’t follow his logic, either.

Anyway, in a shocking turn of events, people who do question the merits of a porous southern border — in the midst of a pandemic as well as just in general — have good reason to be concerned. Because Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin has been paying close attention to what’s been happening at the border, and the situation seems far from under control:

NEW: All morning long we’ve watched Border Patrol drop off multiple bus loads of migrants at a Catholic charity in downtown McAllen, where they are given food & shelter before they take buses and flights across the United States. Buses arriving every 30 minutes so far. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Yon4rpN3VZ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 2, 2021

NEW: Large groups of migrants being walked to McAllen Central Bus Station by a local Catholic Charity after they were dropped off & released by Border Patrol. This is happening every hour. Migrants are given bus tickets wherever they want to go. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7LilR9DCae — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 2, 2021

Nonstop mass drop offs from Border Patrol here at the charity. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ImjTMlpfns — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 2, 2021

Are they vaccinated? Have any of them been tested for COVID19?

We are witnessing the mass release of migrants in downtown McAllen today. Border Patrol buses and vans are pulling up every 15 minutes. Agents tell us it’ll be happening all day long. Hundreds released so far. Most going to the McAllen bus station. BP overwhelmed. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/kStwQOV2NI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 2, 2021

The Follow The Science(TM) crowd assures us that the Delta isn’t contagious in the RGV. https://t.co/RHhKbqDXMW — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 2, 2021

The Biden administration assures us that none of this is even happening:

A reminder of recent comments from the administration regarding the border. DHS Secretary Mayorkas: “The border is closed.” VP Kamala Harris: “Extreme progress” is being made. President Biden: Said during CNN town hall migrants in federal custody had been cut by 90%. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 2, 2021

Narrator: The border is not, in fact, closed. Extreme progress is not, in fact, being made.

And well, pointing out that there are fewer migrants in federal custody is not reassuring when they’re not in federal custody because they’re being released from federal custody into the United States.

NEW: I asked the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley how many COVID positive migrants they are currently housing in local hotels. She told me “I have been advised not to comment.” A second hotel has been confirmed. Texas Inn in Weslaco. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/AWNGXaBsII — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 2, 2021

This is fine.