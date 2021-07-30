Yesterday, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she would be reinstating the indoor masking mandate, requiring that everyone over age 2 wear a mask.

Aside from essentially discouraging unvaccinated residents to get vaccinated, it also highlighted Bowser’s shockingly slippery grasp on priorities. Because while COVID19 deaths in our nation’s capital are way down:

Violent crime is showing no signs of slowing down.

So it seems both fair and reasonable for the media to point this out. That’s what Fox News is doing.

And the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona apparently has a big problem with that:

Yeah, how dare Fox News correctly point out that as of late, more people in D.C. have been murdered than have died of COVID19.

No, but it’s inconvenient. And that’s much, much worse.

Justin Baragone will not stand for that sort of media malpractice.

That’s Real Journalism™.

