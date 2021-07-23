Last night there was another shooting in Washington, DC. This one took place in a popular dining area of the city:

The DC police chief was in the area today:

After well over a year of “defund the police,” “more social workers less police” and a revolving door for those arrested for rioting, looting and other crimes, the DC police chief has seen enough:

Well, there it is.

Tags: DCDefund the policeWashington