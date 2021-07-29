Is anybody surprised by this latest piece of news out of DC?

News: DC will again require masks in all indoor settings, starting Saturday. Mayor Bowser’s order will apply to everyone over age 2, vaccinated or unvaccinated. — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) July 29, 2021

American Commitment’s Phil Kerpen doesn’t see the numbers validating such a move:

And how’s this for mixed messaging: Bowser’s discouraging vaccinations by requiring masks even for those who have had the shots, but on the other side she’s offering cash & prizes to those who get vaccinated anyway:

DC also announces new plans to get teens vaccinated before school starts. The first 400 teens at certain clinics can choose $51 gift card or free AirPods. Kids can also enter to win $25k college scholarships and can win prizes from their schools. Follow @PerryStein for more. — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) July 29, 2021

Dr. Nesbitt notes that Black youth have been three times more likely than White youth to test positive for covid in DC in recent weeks. Vaccination rates are far higher among White teens than Black teens. — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) July 29, 2021

Mayor Bowser expresses optimism that residents will react well to her bringing back the indoor mask requirement: “I know DC residents have been very closely following the public health guidelines and they will embrace this.” — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) July 29, 2021

There’s no choice but to “closely follow public health guidelines” because they change every few minutes.

I mean, with an out-of-control epidemic like this, what choice does D.C. have? pic.twitter.com/0buMD1ARpP — Richard Morrison (@RichardMorrison) July 29, 2021

The NYT Covid death tracker reports that D.C.'s 7-day death average is literally 0.0, and yet the mayor is re-imposing a mandatory mask rule, even for *fully vaccinated* people. Wut? pic.twitter.com/gaNBrwZQ2z — Richard Morrison (@RichardMorrison) July 29, 2021

Really attractive and consistent messaging if your goal is to encourage the maximum number of people to get vaccinated: "Essentially nothing will change for you on a public policy level! Enjoy!" https://t.co/hap5q5idke — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) July 29, 2021

This is insanity, driven by Democratic politics rather than real science or common sense. I am so thankful that I live in Texas. https://t.co/Bb36ycvsvJ — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 29, 2021

It's easier to track what's happening in DC if you assume large parts of the city now exist – more or less entirely – to provide institutional legitimacy for fringe progressive fantasticism. https://t.co/hsLSoGNAu6 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 29, 2021

Send all your thank you notes and hard candy to @TexasHDC https://t.co/lTlKidDXDR — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 29, 2021

And maybe even some Dr. Pepper.

The CDC recommends Mayor Bowser do something about the surge in shootings and carjackings across DC — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) July 29, 2021

That would be nice.