The CDC’s race to the bottom of the credibility barrel continues apace.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports:

UPDATED testing guidance: If a fully vaccinated person has a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19, @CDCgov recommends getting tested 3-5 days after exposure and wearing a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative result. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) July 29, 2021

Alternatively, fully vaccinated people can tell the CDC to get bent.

So you're saying that if you're vaccinated you have to act exactly like you're not vaccinated because … ? https://t.co/kS130ms8f1 — Chris Pandolfo (@ChrisCPandolfo) July 29, 2021

So, does the vaccine work or not https://t.co/9kz9nzaWFy — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 29, 2021

Question for the @CDCgov: Do vaccines work or do they not work? This guidance along with vaccinated mask wearing makes no sense. https://t.co/ekzeaMN9es — Rep. John Rutherford (@RepRutherfordFL) July 29, 2021

Maybe Space Jam wasn't the dumbest thing to happen this month https://t.co/gUq0X7rK8A — Phil Bush (@mooof23) July 29, 2021

What are we even doing here? https://t.co/LJZJW2pefq — Will Boyt (@WPBoyt) July 29, 2021

It is getting so confusing again! — Speedy West 🎸🤘🏼 (@Sushi93813622) July 29, 2021

It’s confusing because none of it makes any scientific sense. The CDC has no idea what the hell they’re doing.

And we’re all paying for their incompetence and ineptitude.

cool, why does this require me, a vaccinated person, to wear mask indoors? https://t.co/JnhkrG6G58 — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) July 29, 2021

Yes, inquiring minds want to know.

It certainly has been a disaster. You’d think the media would want to get to the bottom of the CDC’s shenanigans. Or you’d like to think they would.

Instead, on the whole, the media have been conspicuously incurious about the whole thing.

This is looney tunes and none of these journalists are asking questions about it. Just posting the statement and shrugging along. https://t.co/crId0yWXZX — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2021

Like, there are legitimate questions to ask, journalists. This would make a great starting point:

Shut down the CDC and then maybe we’ll talk.

First masked briefing in months about to start here. (That’s @SutherlandFox next to me with the #Jam mask) pic.twitter.com/fF5OomFUxv — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 29, 2021

So much for asking questions.

Amazing. They all just went along with it. https://t.co/WV6023WMEl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 29, 2021

