Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport hated President Donald Trump. Like, hated him. Still does. When Joe Biden got elected, it was like a breath of fresh air. Dignity was back in the White House. Science was back in the White House.

Well, a little more than six months into Joe Biden’s term, things aren’t looking nearly as rosy as we were all assured they would. The economy’s on a downward trajectory, and the federal government is hellbent on dimming the light at the end of the COVID19 pandemic tunnel.

And even a diehard MAGA-hating liberal like Michael Rapaport is getting pissed off:

Am I a Hero or a Super Spreader? pic.twitter.com/urap6u6aTd — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) July 28, 2021

We never thought we’d say this, but Michael Rapaport is absolutely right.

Life comes at you fast https://t.co/VEh37xw5Xv — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 29, 2021

Seeing him realize that every single thing he’s been told is a lie will never not be funny — cml ✨unmaskourchildren✨ (@CML915) July 29, 2021

While blaming Donald Trump for COVID19, Democrats led Americans to believe that vaccinations were the only real obstacle standing between panicked uncertainty and a return to normalcy (at least once Donald Trump was gone, thereby rendering the vaccines safe). They loved having that power over the rest of the country. But now that the vaccines have threatened to take away a lot of that power, they’re getting desperate. Hence painting vaccinated people as the new superspreaders.

Rapaport should be pissed off by that. Because it’s infuriating. It’s just a shame it took him so long to wake up to what we saw coming a long time ago.

Welcome to the club https://t.co/1BizDPD8zr — samanthamarika (@samanthamarika1) July 29, 2021

You starting to get it yet?? — Lucretia (@LucNewkirk) July 29, 2021

Better late than never.

I’ve never once agreed with this guy but, this is it. https://t.co/PSE6HklTxJ — LonelySuperstar (@SuperstarLonely) July 29, 2021

He’s not exactly a conservative, so if he’s this upset…ooh boy. — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 29, 2021

Will other frustrated, fed-up liberals speak up, too?