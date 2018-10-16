As Twitchy told you earlier, Donald Trump let his temper get the better of him and referred to Stormy Daniels as “Horseface” (to which she responded with a low, um, blow of her own).

Actor-comedian Michael Rapaport decided to take Trump to task for his nasty remarks by explaining why it’s wrong to make vicious comments about someone’s physical appearance. Just kidding! Rapaport proceeded to attack the looks of Trump and his “entire crew”:

So, how is Rapaport any better than Trump? If you’re gonna call someone out for mocking someone else’s looks, best not to do it by … mocking their looks.

Don't stoop to @DonaldTrump level which is the dirt! — marie (@krystlelyte) October 16, 2018

Too late for that.

Oh honey… stick to your commentary about the housewives on bravo. You're actually good at that. 💋 https://t.co/be1qhsG2qU — LaurieAnn ✨ (@mooshakins) October 16, 2018

***

