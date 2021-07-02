Sha’Carri Richardson may have to completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics, thanks to testing positive for marijuana, a substance banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

And one can certainly argue that Richardson deserves the suspension, because she knew that she was breaking the rules. Richardson herself commendably takes full responsibility for her actions.

Now we’re just waiting on the Olympics to take responsibility for their own ridiculous set of standards. Ben Shapiro sums up the problem quite succinctly:

So, just to get this straight, if you smoke pot you can be disqualified from the Olympics, but if you are a biological man who takes a year of estrogen you can compete against the ladies in weightlifting https://t.co/x4F0ygnQGc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 2, 2021

Pretty insane when you stop and think about it. New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard lived most of her life as a man, building muscle like a man. But because Hubbard now identifies as a woman, she will be able to compete against biological women, enjoying the indisputable advantage that having testosterone afforded her for decades.

If the Olympics want to crack down on unfair performance enhancement, let them start with biological men competing against women. Marijuana should be a lot farther down on the list, and arguably off of it altogether.

he’s sort of got a point 🥴 https://t.co/gQ7tEKL5uw — White Mozzy (@crustyrhoads) July 2, 2021

Man’s got a point. — Jeremy (@jeremy_7001) July 2, 2021

This is probably the only time I'll actually agree with this man. https://t.co/z5XC78URJb — Let's talk (@carpediem084) July 2, 2021

i normally dont agree with Ben Shaprio but here I am agreeing with Ben Shapiro — Slab King (@stroke__baby) July 2, 2021

Some points just make too much sense to disagree with, even if you don’t usually agree with the person making them.

Anyway, here’s an interesting exit idea from Shapiro:

BTW, if Richardson dominates the other women while smoking pot, that means she should win two medals. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 2, 2021

Sounds good to us.