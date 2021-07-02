Yesterday, the Supreme Court ruled that Arizona’s voting rules do not violate the Voting Rights Act.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court rules that Arizona's voting rules do not violate the Voting Rights Act, and were not enacted with a racially discriminatory purpose. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 1, 2021

The ruling dealt a powerful blow to all the people who have falsely claimed that election integrity laws are racist and classist and all things that are bad and evil in the world.

Including President Joe Biden:

NEW: @POTUS weighs in on today’s SCOTUS voting rights decision: “In a span of just eight years, the Court has now done severe damage to two of the most important provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 – a law that took years of struggle and strife to secure.” pic.twitter.com/37gp2R6rR6 — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) July 1, 2021

The rhetoric around these voting rights arguments is so dishonest. Here is the letter from the Biden administration where they conceded that they do not "disagree with the conclusion … that neither Arizona measure violates Section 2's results test": https://t.co/xC2ba1pt87 https://t.co/jEzT7e7Hwo — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 1, 2021

And speaking of dishonest rhetoric, here’s dedicated purveyor of dishonest rhetoric Judd Legum:

A STUNNING admission by the SCOTUS majority weakening the Voting Rights Act. The six justices say that disparate racial impacts of many voting rules are OK because of differences in "employment, wealth, and education" among races. pic.twitter.com/MjPgEGpK8v — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 1, 2021

STUNNING ADMISSION! There it is, in black and white and yellow highlighting that

A couple of thoughts: 1. There is no support for this kind "exception" to voting rules that create desperate racial impacts in the text of the Voting Rights Act 2. MAYBE YOUR ABILITY TO VOTE SHOULDN'T BE CONDITIONED ON HOW WEALTHY YOU ARE OR WHAT KIND OF JOB YOU HAVE — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 1, 2021

3. MAYBE YOUR UNDERSTANDING OF SCOTUS DECISIONS SHOULDN’T BE BASED ON WHAT JUDD LEGUM TELLS YOU.

Lots of people RTing this quote that Judd has presented inaccurately & out-of-context. The rest of the graf says disparate impact is important. cc @chrislhayes https://t.co/3NMXxPsg3M — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 1, 2021

Here’s the full paragraph from the majority opinion. @JuddLegum should delete his tweet & apologize pic.twitter.com/P4UseNtKqt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 1, 2021

So, basically, the full paragraph undercuts Judd Legum’s framing.

Sounds about right.

But don’t expect Judd to delete his tweet or make any apologies. Not when it’s been getting love like this:

They literally described systemic racism to… justify it. https://t.co/Xa0MdSvYrm — Emmett Macfarlane (@EmmMacfarlane) July 1, 2021

now that the Voting Rights Act is dead, they are coming for the Civil Rights Act most likely https://t.co/lPFXmTQ7Rc — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) July 1, 2021

Jim crow strikes back. We will need more than a Jedi to save voting rights. https://t.co/hDt0mkjc0w — Eric Garcia for Congress (@EricG1247) July 1, 2021

This is pretty much the core of what CRT is all about https://t.co/Xn8abE6mZV — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) July 1, 2021

If only there were a body of legal thought that could explain how superficially color-blind can have a discriminatory effect & reproduce racial inequality. Some sort of critical legal theory of race. https://t.co/aYxetqKQgF — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) July 1, 2021

This is quite literally why southern governments used literacy tests. https://t.co/00twAd7arK — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 1, 2021

Good God @JoeBiden @POTUS @WHCOS @jrpsaki @TheJusticeDept we MUST diversify the court!!! The one we have does NOT reflect American diversity. Race, religion, non-religious, gender, sexual identity, sexual orientation, income, education, age… all these matter. https://t.co/lyx8g4R4qJ — I am a Kat! (@Katj512) July 2, 2021

Our Supreme Court is made up of 7 scumbags. I include that asshole Breyer who won’t retire. https://t.co/oKFNj3EKgp — Daredelvis (@Daredelvis) July 2, 2021

We're returning to the pre civil rights era scotus doing twisting themselves into knots to find a constitutional justification for allowing deliberate disenfranchisement. https://t.co/WUr63vAEUp — Padme With A Knife (@SlyDessertFox) July 2, 2021

They're *literally* using the same rationales used post-Reconstruction to protect "the purity of the ballot". Regarding racial justice & voting rights in particular, the Roberts Court will be remembered much as the Taney Court & the late 1800s courts that decided Plessy & others. https://t.co/39R8CttIbm — Cliff Albright (@cliff_notes) July 1, 2021

this is sickening. trump's true legacy, a wackadoodle right wing activist scotus. thanks so much you anti-sjw crybaby idiots for subjecting us to this with your little four year fitlet. https://t.co/7qg5pFtQ5u — kevin diabetes (@KimberleySour) July 2, 2021

The United States supreme Court is essentially a KKK group. https://t.co/EnO5Ge8Ge6 — BoogieBashamSZN (@tomsiff) July 1, 2021

Basically SCOTUS is saying you can suppress the votes of black and brown people as long as you make it look like you’re doing it to poor people and it disproportionately impacting minorities is just a wild coincidence! 🤷🏽‍♀️ 🧐 https://t.co/poHj6QIWFU — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) July 1, 2021

This is so gross. https://t.co/e7vSz4Ccgw — Anneke Garcia (@annekem) July 2, 2021

America’s not dead yet … but journalism’s getting awfully close.

And Judd Legum’s doing his part to finish the job:

This decision has major implications for voting restrictions passed in Georgia and that are being considered in Texas. For updates and accountability journalism, sign up for my newsletter, Popular Informationhttps://t.co/TfpCIsWktO — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 1, 2021

Go right ahead … but we wouldn’t recommend it. You wouldn’t want to be an accessory to journalism’s murder.

