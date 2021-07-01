As we told you earlier, in a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld Arizona’s election law, finding that it is not discriminatory. The news wasn’t greeted warmly by attorney Marc Elias, whose group brought the unsuccessful lawsuit with the DNC:

Elias also added this:

If there was a way to make the cheering even louder, that was one way to do it!

Trending

And his tweet didn’t exactly help put a lid on the cheering:

Looks like the cheering will go on for a while!

***

Related:

So MANY numbers! Marc Elias’ attempt to trash GA voting law by making Georgians look too stupid to read their own driver’s license BACKFIRES

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Arizona voting lawMarc EliasSupreme Court