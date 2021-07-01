As we told you earlier, in a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld Arizona’s election law, finding that it is not discriminatory. The news wasn’t greeted warmly by attorney Marc Elias, whose group brought the unsuccessful lawsuit with the DNC:

If anyone thinks that this decision will stop us from fighting for voting rights, they are wrong. We will fight harder with every tool available to protect voters from suppressive laws. https://t.co/DIWSczfa5S — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) July 1, 2021

Elias also added this:

If you are cheering today's SCOTUS decision, something is wrong with you. I suggest you do some deep introspection. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) July 1, 2021

If there was a way to make the cheering even louder, that was one way to do it!

yes, i instead am weeping tiny sick tears of schadenfreude. https://t.co/BLnL1GX9IC — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) July 1, 2021

Elias being big mad alone is worth it — tsrblke (@tsrblke) July 1, 2021

And his tweet didn’t exactly help put a lid on the cheering:

Marc, here, seems upset that the Democrats aren't allowed to cheat anymore.

Hahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/hodXFpyqYx — B-30 (@Wu1f_tketkr) July 1, 2021

Yeah. Right now I'm having a party over the fact that your vote stealing, Democratic election rigging butt lost. And I'm so not sorry about it. https://t.co/NXMiTQ1ctu pic.twitter.com/5j6HZp7DGr — illinidiva (@illinidiva12) July 1, 2021

Our country survived without ballot harvesting but you guys act like it's as sacred as the Bible. Grow up. https://t.co/fUTe7OdLND — Danny Horton (@DannyHortonMO) July 1, 2021

If this guy is mad, it's a good day. https://t.co/WbzD9HA7e8 — Patrick (@PMC713) July 1, 2021

Looks like the cheering will go on for a while!

