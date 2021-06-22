The Bulwark hasn’t been conservative since … well, since ever. But over the course of their existence, we’ve definitely seen them evolve from kneejerk anti-Trump, anti-conservative hacks to hacks that unapologetically embrace leftism.

Case in point, their take on the backlash against Critical Race Theory:

If we are banning this sort of thing, why stop there? If CRT derives from Marxism, why not ban Marxism too? (Or would that smack too obviously of censorship, cancel culture, and the attack on free speech?) https://t.co/m2D7gALwSf — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) June 21, 2021

Wow, this would be a great argument if it weren’t so asinine!

The byline for this piece belongs to Charlie Sykes, but even if the byline weren’t there, you’d know it from the post. Sykes, who seems to have a weird obsession with owning Critical Race Theory opponent Christopher Rufo, has once again made a complete ass of himself.

Observe:

So they are playing a (race) card, not making an actual argument. They may not understand what it means, but they know that this is a way for them to push back (and shut down) debates about racial injustice. Any concerns about the history of racism or police violence can be simply dismissed: “See, what you’re doing is Critical Race Theory.” I regret to inform you that this includes simply making sh*t up. Some of the allegations Rufo laid out… are not supported by the evidence he produces, and others are stretched beyond the facts.

And we do not regret, but rather relish, the opportunity to inform you, readers, that Charlie Sykes’ evidence for Christopher Rufo’s anti-CRT scam is the Washington Post article that has been gutted after — wait for it — making sh*t up. Oops.

Sykes concludes:

If the concern was really simply political correctness, their agenda would be far wider, wouldn’t it? But by focusing solely on critical race theory, they sort of give away the game, don’t they?

Who’s giving away the game, Charlie?

Bulwark kinda accidentally giving the game away here, cool conservative site guys https://t.co/NQxdbcP1t2 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) June 22, 2021

It’s Charlie Sykes and the Conserving Conservatism Conservatives at the Bulwark who have sent the mask crashing to the floor.

Conserving Conservatism ™ by advocating for Critical Race Theory. https://t.co/WLSCuHsvbj — Sagacious Guy (@RealSagacity) June 22, 2021

The Bulwark defending using taxpayer dollars to teach CRT is everything you need to know about them. https://t.co/Nni0it9NCV — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) June 22, 2021

LMAO, clown take — ricardo beninya (@1O_inch_mayne) June 22, 2021

And we’d expect nothing less.

if we're not going to indoctrinate children in racial essentialism, then what's next – not indoctrinating them in marxism too? https://t.co/wN6a2yoXyQ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 22, 2021

Let’s not get crazy here!

a slippery slope argument where the slippery slope is not indoctrinating children in increasingly worse ideologies — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 22, 2021

"The conservative case for teaching Marxism in elementary school." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2021

Charlie Sykes and the Bulwark actually think they’re winning the argument.

CRT isn’t a subject that is taught. CRT is a pedagogical style of teaching, one where everything is viewed in terms of conflicting power structures between races. Conservatives aren’t banning a subject. They’re banning a pedagogy of education — Thomas Cochrane (@EarlofDundonald) June 22, 2021

Marxism as a political & economic theory, can be fairly debated in an academic forum. The well founded fear, is that rather than theory, CRT will be presented as fact and debate stifled, as are most discussions concerning race, for fear of offending protected classes. — Kevin (@StableJeanius) June 22, 2021

Does the Bulwark not understand the difference between discussion and indoctrination? Aren’t they supposed to be smarter than the rest of us.

1-Banning the teaching of an idea in government schools is not the same as banning speech. 2-Banning indoctrination in an idea is not the same as banning critical discussion of that idea. 3-Yes, we should ban government schools from indoctrinating kids in Marxism. https://t.co/KkVuiS8yGL — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 22, 2021

Communism is bad. Nazism is bad. White supremacy is bad. Radical jihadism is bad. I'm fine banning government schools from preaching any of those things to children. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) June 22, 2021

It’s always an intellectual struggle for the Bulwark, but there’s really nothing difficult about this stuff.

I reluctantly agree to your terms. https://t.co/ToxkXscAuv — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) June 22, 2021

I'm absolutely ok with banning marxism. https://t.co/d8TA40FPKn — RBe (@RBPundit) June 22, 2021

Works for us.