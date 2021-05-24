Christopher Rufo has been leading the charge in the war on Critical Race Theory. And that really seems to have gotten under Bulwark founder Charlie Sykes’ skin.

Even a grade-A jerk like Charlie Sykes should be able to understand that Critical Race Theory deserves a prime spot in education’s flaming dumpster. But a grade-A jerk like Charlie Sykes is the kind of grade-A jerk who’s so driven by his purported principles that he’ll abandon them at the drop of a hat:

Christopher Rufo has become one of the go-to critics of Critical Race Theory. Here he is… essentially giving away the game. For Rufo, it is all about “branding,’ and the audacity of his charlatanry is breathtaking:https://t.co/uAxNc91pCZ pic.twitter.com/INn9tYdgHM — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) May 24, 2021

Giving away what game, exactly? Maybe Sykes’ writeup in the Bulwark will explain it to us:

For Charlie Sykes — who, we’ll note again, founded the Bulwark — to accuse Christopher Rufo of charlatanry is what’s really breathtaking here. Seriously, what, exactly, has Rufo done that’s so egregious? So offensive to your delicate sensibilities?

Accurately characterizing Critical Race Theory as the toxic garbage it is seems like the right thing to do. No wonder Charlie Sykes has a problem with it.

I follow you Charlie Sykes, but you as a self-proclaimed "conservative" have never criticized the far-left or communism or Critical Race Theory or wokeism for an entire year as far as I saw. Your first mention of CRT is to attack a critic of CRT… How bizarre. — Counter Tyranny (@TyrannyCounter) May 24, 2021

"At its extremes CRT is reductionist, heavy-handed, and illiberal." — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) May 24, 2021

“At its extremes.” CRT is extreme. Why does Sykes seem more upset about Rufo pointing that out than he is about CRT itself?

I am puzzled about this. Your "evidence" of @realchrisrufo's supposed "charlatanry" is two tweets. Why not something more in-depth such as his piece in City Journal here: https://t.co/gqLH2kwKtx or here: https://t.co/88KmQAffQT — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 24, 2021

I also wrote a policy paper for Heritage here: https://t.co/FsVlrIq8XJ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 24, 2021

Guessing Charlie hasn’t read it.

Jesus Christ, Charlie. The man is doing good work, but here you are with a baseless claim of “charlatanry?” pic.twitter.com/xQ3V4QIBQy — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) May 24, 2021

Real Conservatives defend indoctrinating Americans into hating their country and sparking race wars, dontchaknow — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 24, 2021

This is exactly how you do it, the only problem is not enough people are engaged in making CRT toxic, though I suspect that is changing. Thankfully. Great work Rufo. — Spen (@Dadbloke1) May 24, 2021

I have no problem whatsoever with what @realchrisrufo is saying here. Let's brand noxious ideas and make them unpalatable. Zero wrong with that strategy and should be applied elsewhere. https://t.co/BMFlTwpUmD — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 24, 2021

Amen to that.

Your point? I identified a problem and created a strategy to solve it. In less than a year, my work has inspired a presidential order, legislation in red states, and bills in the House and Senate. I'm driving outcomes in the real world; you're just moaning about it. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 24, 2021

Choo Choo Charlie pic.twitter.com/pZXAXEcbuB — Jack Fowler (@jackfowler) May 24, 2021

Intelligent comment. Now deal with this. I do not defend CRT, which I think is redictionist and illiberal. But this is just intellectually dishonest —> pic.twitter.com/HMtVT9tkM2 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) May 24, 2021

What is intellectually dishonest about Christopher Rufo being completely transparent and straightforward about his mission? Charlie Sykes, the intellectual honesty is coming from inside the house.

Charlie, do you even know concepts referenced in my tweet? Have you read Pedagogy of the Oppressed? I suspect the answer is 'no' to both questions. Do your homework and then we can talk. Until then, you're just embarrassing yourself. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 24, 2021

Yes, I envisioned a strategy—turn the brand "critical race theory" toxic—and, despite having virtually no resources compared to my opponents, willed it into being through writing and persuasion. Follow my playbook to save America; follow Charlie's to lose sanctimoniously. https://t.co/LmH8wjmOrE — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 24, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.