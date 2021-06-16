CNN’s Kaitlan Collins has accepted Joe Biden’s apology for being “a wise guy,” i.e. losing his temper at her for asking him an un-preapproved question about Vladimir Putin.

This tweeter made a bold prediction:

You knew she’d fold. The media will be back to licking his boots within the hour. https://t.co/SXiSNK06ol — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 16, 2021

Go buy some Powerball tickets, Bonchie, because your prediction not only came true, but it came true ahead of schedule.

Here’s Punchbowl News founder and NBC/MSNBC analyst Jake Sherman striking up the salivary gland:

“You never ask a positive question,” @JoeBiden just now, but also donald trump for many years! — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 16, 2021

Biden just now to reporters: You’re the brightest people in the country. Trump didn’t say that. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) June 16, 2021

How does that shoe polish taste, Jake? Good?

and then the lube comes right back out. https://t.co/jbbtjPr9GC — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) June 16, 2021

It's fine if he hits me because he always apologizes after. https://t.co/xHUeL1hyCL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 16, 2021

This is some seriously messed-up stuff. It’s like we’re watching some weird S&M thing.

Gross. Also kind of bizarre, because what Jake is implying is that Joe Biden is being honest when he says reporters are the brightest people in the country. Which country would that be?

Trump didn't say this because it would be a lie. https://t.co/403E3388xA — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 16, 2021

But some lies are more equal than others, you see.

Doesn’t seem like lying to people is something to be commended. https://t.co/gmPd1YPq7F — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 16, 2021

It’s not supposed to be. Unless Democrats do it. Then it’s fine.

Gonna have to side with Trump on this one, unfortunately. — Oliver Traldi (@olivertraldi) June 16, 2021

Hell, Jake Sherman would side with Trump if he were being honest with himself.

There’s a great many valid criticisms you can level against Donald Trump. Him not calling reporters the brightest people in the country is not one of them. https://t.co/Y4cGhYVRLz — Steve Gracin (@stephengracin) June 16, 2021

Have you met many reporters? Bowling balls would call in to complain if you said reporters were as dumb as a box of bowling balls. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 16, 2021

And those bowling balls would be right to complain.

Come on. You’re better than this. Stop being a lickspittle. — Bruce In Key West (@BCinKW) June 16, 2021

Evidently Jake Sherman is not, in fact, better than this.

The good news is that it’s actually pretty easy to be better than this when “this” is so awful.