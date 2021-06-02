Vice President Kamala Harris is Superwoman, juggling all her big responsibilities like being the border czar and voting rights czar.

On top of that, she’s also going on tour with Jill Biden to promote the COVID19 vaccine:

Joe Biden announces that Kamala Harris taking a national tour to promote the vaccine with Jill Biden — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 2, 2021

Kamala’s come a long way, baby. All the way from being anti-Trump-vaxx to going on tour with a doctor!

Why doesn’t Harris go on a tour with a real doctor? — Kimbo Slice Jong Un (@stlouistopitt) June 2, 2021

Are you suggesting that Jill Biden is not who she says she is?

But we digress. You really have to admire Kamala Harris for becoming so dedicated to promoting the very vaccine she previously told the public she would not take because it was developed during Donald Trump’s administration.

This is the vaccine developed under the Trump admin that she said she wouldn't trust, right? https://t.co/DP21FKnOXu — RBe (@RBPundit) June 2, 2021

Yup. That be the one. — Deckard2019 (@Deckard20191) June 2, 2021

The very same.

When your political opponent is responsible for American lives vs. when you're responsible for American lives. pic.twitter.com/LrzWNAO9gA — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 2, 2021

Amazing. By which we mean totally and shamelessly predictable.

Person who spread vaccine skepticism last year pushing the reluctant to take it this year, will tour every part of nation except the Southern border https://t.co/wFPTHLk6TG — Razor (@hale_razor) June 2, 2021

Oh yeah. The border.

They can go to the border for their first tour stop — Chewy (@ChewyWishy) June 2, 2021

Bet they skip the Rio Grande Valley. 🤨 https://t.co/fH98VSFsTP — Deidre (@ScoggsD) June 2, 2021

Maybe go to the border. https://t.co/a3SAlxEuVe — todd (@tsturk8) June 2, 2021

How 'bout going to the border, Kam? https://t.co/5gYLwlP6GG — ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ ♥ Brooklyn Girl ♥ 🦅 🇺🇸 🐘 (@Brooklyn__Girl) June 2, 2021

They stopping by the border? — Daniel 🇺🇸 (@Bamabear82o) June 2, 2021

Will they stop near the border she's overseeing or nah? — Psaki Bomb (@Sowzees) June 2, 2021

Is she EVER going to the border?? — CPG (@CPG925) June 2, 2021

It’s not in her purview, remember?

Wow, the VP is in charge of Border (fail)… in charge of screwing up elections more, and now this?!? — Election Fraud is now Legal. (@BoatFoot1) June 2, 2021

Joe Biden wouldn’t trust just anyone to screw up so many things.

LOL The VP with low approval ratings and the not-doctor are going to convince whom exactly? No one. If they haven't already taken the vaccine, they are not suddenly going to, because these scolds did a tour. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) June 2, 2021

No, they’re not. But it’s nice to see the government spend our money on this anyway.