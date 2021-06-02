Vice President Kamala Harris is Superwoman, juggling all her big responsibilities like being the border czar and voting rights czar.
On top of that, she’s also going on tour with Jill Biden to promote the COVID19 vaccine:
Joe Biden announces that Kamala Harris taking a national tour to promote the vaccine with Jill Biden
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 2, 2021
Kamala’s come a long way, baby. All the way from being anti-Trump-vaxx to going on tour with a doctor!
Why doesn’t Harris go on a tour with a real doctor?
— Kimbo Slice Jong Un (@stlouistopitt) June 2, 2021
Are you suggesting that Jill Biden is not who she says she is?
But we digress. You really have to admire Kamala Harris for becoming so dedicated to promoting the very vaccine she previously told the public she would not take because it was developed during Donald Trump’s administration.
This is the vaccine developed under the Trump admin that she said she wouldn't trust, right? https://t.co/DP21FKnOXu
— RBe (@RBPundit) June 2, 2021
Yup. That be the one.
— Deckard2019 (@Deckard20191) June 2, 2021
The very same.
When your political opponent is responsible for American lives vs. when you're responsible for American lives. pic.twitter.com/LrzWNAO9gA
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 2, 2021
Amazing. By which we mean totally and shamelessly predictable.
Person who spread vaccine skepticism last year pushing the reluctant to take it this year, will tour every part of nation except the Southern border https://t.co/wFPTHLk6TG
— Razor (@hale_razor) June 2, 2021
Oh yeah. The border.
They can go to the border for their first tour stop
— Chewy (@ChewyWishy) June 2, 2021
Bet they skip the Rio Grande Valley. 🤨 https://t.co/fH98VSFsTP
— Deidre (@ScoggsD) June 2, 2021
Maybe go to the border. https://t.co/a3SAlxEuVe
— todd (@tsturk8) June 2, 2021
How 'bout going to the border, Kam? https://t.co/5gYLwlP6GG
— ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ ♥ Brooklyn Girl ♥ 🦅 🇺🇸 🐘 (@Brooklyn__Girl) June 2, 2021
They stopping by the border?
— Daniel 🇺🇸 (@Bamabear82o) June 2, 2021
Will they stop near the border she's overseeing or nah?
— Psaki Bomb (@Sowzees) June 2, 2021
Is she EVER going to the border??
— CPG (@CPG925) June 2, 2021
It’s not in her purview, remember?
Wow, the VP is in charge of Border (fail)… in charge of screwing up elections more, and now this?!?
— Election Fraud is now Legal. (@BoatFoot1) June 2, 2021
Joe Biden wouldn’t trust just anyone to screw up so many things.
LOL
The VP with low approval ratings and the not-doctor are going to convince whom exactly? No one.
If they haven't already taken the vaccine, they are not suddenly going to, because these scolds did a tour.
— Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) June 2, 2021
No, they’re not. But it’s nice to see the government spend our money on this anyway.
Exactly. What a waste of our taxpayer dollars!
— Frippin (@Frippin2) June 2, 2021