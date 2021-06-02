Joe Biden’s really got his hands full these days, what with having to remember his own name and all. It’s nice that he’s got a vice president Kamala Harris to help him shoulder some of the big responsibilities:

.@POTUS: "The House is also working on the John Lewis Voting Rights Act which is critical… to signify the importance of our efforts, today I'm asking Vice President Harris to help these efforts and lead them among her many other responsibilities." pic.twitter.com/hXjAVjarIx — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2021

We have no doubt that Kamala Harris is up to the challenge.

Really inspires confidence, doesn’t it?

GP You mean like the totally awesome job VP Harris did on the border crisis? https://t.co/Va3i0Cosih — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 2, 2021

She did so well with the border 🙄 — 🗣 (@Brooket44990674) June 2, 2021

Hey, now. Given Kamala Harris’ purview, she’s doing the best she can!