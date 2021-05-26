Yesterday, AP reporter Philip Crowther was in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis when what sounded like gunshots rang out:

Crowther also posted footage from the aftermath:

Trending

Once it was quiet, it was easier to pay close attention to the scene. Did you notice anything from Crowther’s footage?

@Oilfield_Rando sure did:

If that image doesn’t say it all, we don’t know what does.

Hey, man. Marxists’ expensive houses aren’t gonna pay for themselves.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Black lives matterBLMcredit cardsGeorge FloydGeorge Floyd SquareMasterCardVisa