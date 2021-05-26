Yesterday, AP reporter Philip Crowther was in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis when what sounded like gunshots rang out:

Quick rough footage of the moment we heard shots fired at George Floyd Square. We counted 30 upon looking back at the footage. pic.twitter.com/oxGkLQru9Q — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

Crowther also posted footage from the aftermath:

BREAKING: shots appear to have been fired at George Floyd Square. Quiet now. People still sheltering in place. pic.twitter.com/Dmv1cQwOPZ — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021

Once it was quiet, it was easier to pay close attention to the scene. Did you notice anything from Crowther’s footage?

@Oilfield_Rando sure did:

The “We Accept Visa and MasterCard” flag flying in the middle of the BLM flags is so f**king perfect it hurts 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/PC1htqkqjo pic.twitter.com/ErSslnMzYU — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 25, 2021

If that image doesn’t say it all, we don’t know what does.

ALL CARDS MATTER — Jeb Emerson (LocJEB) (@Locjeb) May 25, 2021

Hey, man. Marxists’ expensive houses aren’t gonna pay for themselves.