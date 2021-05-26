Yesterday, AP reporter Philip Crowther was in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis when what sounded like gunshots rang out:
Quick rough footage of the moment we heard shots fired at George Floyd Square. We counted 30 upon looking back at the footage. pic.twitter.com/oxGkLQru9Q
— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021
Crowther also posted footage from the aftermath:
BREAKING: shots appear to have been fired at George Floyd Square. Quiet now. People still sheltering in place. pic.twitter.com/Dmv1cQwOPZ
— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2021
Once it was quiet, it was easier to pay close attention to the scene. Did you notice anything from Crowther’s footage?
@Oilfield_Rando sure did:
The “We Accept Visa and MasterCard” flag flying in the middle of the BLM flags is so f**king perfect it hurts 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/PC1htqkqjo pic.twitter.com/ErSslnMzYU
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) May 25, 2021
If that image doesn’t say it all, we don’t know what does.
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) May 25, 2021
ALL CARDS MATTER
— Jeb Emerson (LocJEB) (@Locjeb) May 25, 2021
Hey, man. Marxists’ expensive houses aren’t gonna pay for themselves.
Black Lives Manors…
— Safing Sector (@Gplavallee72) May 26, 2021
— James (@acousticboogalu) May 25, 2021