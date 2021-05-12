It took him a while, but Joe Biden finally got around to saying that Israel has a right to defend itself from those who seek to wipe it off the map:

It didn’t take long for AOC to get very, very upset:

“By pointing out that Hamas terrorists are the aggressors willing to hide behind innocent civilians in order to provoke a defensive response from Israel, Biden frames the conflict in an accurate way that’s very damaging to the anti-Israel, antisemitic narrative that I work so hard to push with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.”

AOC’s never let something like the truth stand in her way before … why start now?

Sorry, but AOC has determined that you don’t have any humanity. You’re an occupier and human rights violator.

