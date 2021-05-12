It took him a while, but Joe Biden finally got around to saying that Israel has a right to defend itself from those who seek to wipe it off the map:

#BREAKING Biden says Israel 'has a right to defend itself' pic.twitter.com/8Ublhl3HLy — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 12, 2021

It didn’t take long for AOC to get very, very upset:

Blanket statements like these w/ little context or acknowledgement of what precipitated this cycle of violence – namely, the expulsions of Palestinians and attacks on Al Aqsa – dehumanize Palestinians & imply the US will look the other way at human rights violations. It’s wrong. https://t.co/afCgoGdiMG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 12, 2021

By only stepping in to name Hamas’ actions – which are condemnable – & refusing to acknowledge the rights of Palestinians, Biden reinforces the false idea that Palestinians instigated this cycle of violence. This is not neutral language. It takes a side – the side of occupation. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 12, 2021

“By pointing out that Hamas terrorists are the aggressors willing to hide behind innocent civilians in order to provoke a defensive response from Israel, Biden frames the conflict in an accurate way that’s very damaging to the anti-Israel, antisemitic narrative that I work so hard to push with Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.”

Biden: "Israel has a right to defend itself."

AOC: "Well, ackshually…." https://t.co/AUbIfJuW92 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 12, 2021

Also worth noting that not one thing she said was true. 0 Palestinians were expelled, there is an ongoing court case related to evictions. The "attacks" on Al Aqsa were precipitated by militants stock piling rocks and fireworks there and using them to attack police. — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 12, 2021

AOC’s never let something like the truth stand in her way before … why start now?

So Israel does not have the right to defend itself? https://t.co/S2EuDta8ir — Uncle Tim Jet Jaguar (@JetJaguar500) May 12, 2021

I'm currently hiding in a bomb shelter because of rockets launched at tel Aviv from Gaza. What about my humanity? https://t.co/pMUkk851aV — (((noalee))) (@noaleee) May 12, 2021

Sorry, but AOC has determined that you don’t have any humanity. You’re an occupier and human rights violator.

Just everyone’s favorite fun bartender turned woke hero congresswoman justifying terrorism and indiscriminate rocket attacks against civilians. Nothing to see here!! https://t.co/J9t1DgaLSA — Chris's Hair (@ChrisWhitesHair) May 12, 2021

AOC is not going to let Biden just throw away the antisemite vote the Squad has worked so hard on. https://t.co/5iTyzzwAR1 — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) May 12, 2021

We get it; you hate Jews. https://t.co/eNM9EHdFZQ — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 12, 2021

