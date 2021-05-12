Palestinian terrorists don’t use civilians as human shields! Just ask this Human Rights Watch alumna and current MENA “human rights” activist, who is the kind of person who’d look to someone like Mehdi Hasan for the facts:

Terrorists living among civilians can’t help it! Gaza only has so much space to go around, you know?

Holy hell, this spin.

Trevor Noah, is that you?

And by Ilhan Omar’s faulty logic, Israel is a legitimate target of Hamas terrorists:

“The myth of ‘human shield’ in Palestine.” Sounds like Hamas propaganda, but OK.

