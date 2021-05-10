Over the weekend, Israeli police clashed with worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Well, the worshippers weren’t so much worshiping as they were rioting, and the police didn’t so much clash with them as they did try to stop the rioters from trying to injure as many Jews as possible … but those are just details, really.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib — who, let her be clear, is definitely not an antisemite — is heartbroken by the violence. She used to pray at that mosque with her sweet sity, long before she realized she could turn her grandmother into an anti-Israel political cudgel:

If your only knowledge of the violence came from reading Tlaib’s tweet, you could be forgiven for thinking that Israel just up and attacked a sacred mosque full of peaceful worshipers who just wanted to worship peacefully.

Juuuuust a few.

It’s tough to decide where to begin. How about here?

Give Rashida Tlaib some time to find her outrage … she’s still busy trying to remember where the Temple Mount is.

Seriously, that’s what the rioters were doing. Call us crazy, but worship wasn’t supposed to involve violence, last time we checked.

Really, really big rocks?

And Rashida Tlaib’s outrage will be nowhere to be found.

That’s another thing: As a result of the violence, Israeli police are keeping Jews out of the area as well:

Israel’s already being condemned by the U.N. and Europe. And, thanks in no small part to the efforts of Democrats like Rashida Tlaib, by Americans.

God forbid.

Because misinformation is her bread and butter. It’s what keeps her busy. It’s what’s made her a household name.

