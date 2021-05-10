Over the weekend, Israeli police clashed with worshippers at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Well, the worshippers weren’t so much worshiping as they were rioting, and the police didn’t so much clash with them as they did try to stop the rioters from trying to injure as many Jews as possible … but those are just details, really.

I have prayed inside Al Aqsa mosque many times throughout my life. Its significance to Palestinians and to Muslims the world over can’t be overstated. Seeing Israeli forces attack it so ruthlessly is beyond distressing and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/gHczYkYQM7 — Dena Takruri (@Dena) May 10, 2021

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib — who, let her be clear, is definitely not an antisemite — is heartbroken by the violence. She used to pray at that mosque with her sweet sity, long before she realized she could turn her grandmother into an anti-Israel political cudgel:

I was 7 years old when I first prayed at the Al Aqsa with my sity. It's a sacred site for Muslims. This is equivalent to attacking the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for Christians, or the Temple Mount for Jews. Israel attacks it during Ramadan. Where's the outrage @POTUS? https://t.co/Q4gGBrCOof — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 10, 2021

If your only knowledge of the violence came from reading Tlaib’s tweet, you could be forgiven for thinking that Israel just up and attacked a sacred mosque full of peaceful worshipers who just wanted to worship peacefully.

Should we fact check you on that? — Randy Lahey (@what_are_u_doin) May 10, 2021

Missing some key details here, Rashida. — Drew at Home (@NiceDrewishFela) May 10, 2021

Juuuuust a few.

It’s tough to decide where to begin. How about here?

This IS the temple mount — Zohar Azoulay (@bambashoosh) May 10, 2021

So Jews should be able to pray on the Temple Mount? — Andy Hughes (@Ahughes584) May 10, 2021

Rashida, rioters are attacking the Temple Mount. https://t.co/rPXVXCGgWE Where's your outrage? — Roger Kaputnik Reinstate Gnasher Jew (@IreadMad) May 10, 2021

Give Rashida Tlaib some time to find her outrage … she’s still busy trying to remember where the Temple Mount is.

I wonder where she thinks the temple mount actually is. Would it be ok for Jews to protect the temple mount if there was a riot there? Her lack of cognitive realization is astounding. — David Sommer (@DavidmeSommer) May 10, 2021

Do you know where Al Aqsa stands today? I mean, what is the name of the site in Jerusalem where this mosque was built? It must be not that holy, if the rioters use it to stockpile stones and then smash everything inside it. — Alex Dubrovsky (@AlexD_12) May 10, 2021

Seriously, that’s what the rioters were doing. Call us crazy, but worship wasn’t supposed to involve violence, last time we checked.

There is a reason the Holy Sepulchre is never under "attack" because they don't hide thousands of rocks in there, and fire firebombs from there. SO MUCH for being holy. It is just another way to incite for violence, use a religious site to hide in, and pretend to be a victim — SSI Movement (@SSI_Movement) May 10, 2021

Did you also throw rocks at Jews? — Noam Blum 🦉 (@neontaster) May 10, 2021

Really, really big rocks?

Who brought this inside the holy #AlAqsaMosque ?! pic.twitter.com/Bq5tiNg7AS — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) May 10, 2021

You never miss a beat to misrepresent reality and perpetuate libels, do you Rasha? They attacked first, as per usual: https://t.co/qFqffxXbx3 — Julia BoardGamer (@JLC613Mitz) May 10, 2021

Yes, so ‘sacred’ that Palestinians were rioting, smashing windows and pelting rocks! pic.twitter.com/cuseuEUgU5 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 10, 2021

Raw footage from inside the #AlAqsaMosque shows very clearly what Israel has been saying in the past weeks: #Hamas & other terror groups’ incitement inflamed the situation. This video shows masked Palestinians with green Hamas flags use the mosque as an outpost for fire bombs. pic.twitter.com/GRaBFFvXjA — Ido Daniel #VaccinesSaveLives 💉 (@IdoDaniel) May 10, 2021

What's sad is a bunch of innocent Palestinians are going to be murdered for smuggling this video out. https://t.co/Nq5QQwZdBu — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 10, 2021

And Rashida Tlaib’s outrage will be nowhere to be found.

This morning on the Temple Mount, stones prepared for further violence. A direct result of incitement by Palestinian terror groups. Israeli police will continue to protect all worshippers and visitors to Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/DdoEuxvoOh — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 10, 2021

Happening now: Hamas incitement leading to violent protests on the Temple Mount. Israel is committed to protecting all worshipers and restoring calm to Jerusalem’s holy places pic.twitter.com/8OmeMK3cAr — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 10, 2021

That’s another thing: As a result of the violence, Israeli police are keeping Jews out of the area as well:

Appears to be some rationality inside Israeli govt amidst Jlem unrest:

-Sheikh Jarrah court decision postponed

-Jews barred from going up to Temple Mount/Haram this am

-Jlem Day parade route now changed, won’t go thru Damascus Gate Israeli Right will not be happy about any of it — Neri Zilber (@NeriZilber) May 10, 2021

All three are the right decision, though presumably Israel will get no credit in the int'l media for restricting the rights of Jews in response to the threat of Hamas violence https://t.co/Ve9FiGJflx — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 10, 2021

Israel’s already being condemned by the U.N. and Europe. And, thanks in no small part to the efforts of Democrats like Rashida Tlaib, by Americans.

Again, Jews barred from their holy site, Jews' protest rights restricted more than usual, by the gov't of the Jewish state–it's what has to be done for peace, which is what Israel always does. Perhaps members of the US Congress could, at the very least, stop inciting this. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 10, 2021

God forbid.

Palestinians literally blockaded the mosque with rocks and boulders, and then pummeled security forces with stones BEFORE the Israelis did anything. Why are you a source of such misinformation? https://t.co/QKxlOnFpYq — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 10, 2021

Because misinformation is her bread and butter. It’s what keeps her busy. It’s what’s made her a household name.