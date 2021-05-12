Earlier this week, former Democratic presidential hopeful and current New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang caused a bit of a left-wing meltdown by … defending Israel and Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas terrorists:

I'm standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 10, 2021

In a sane world, there would be literally nothing controversial about defending a country constantly under attack by those who want it completely annihilated. But we haven’t been living in a sane world for some time now.

And now, because of that, Andrew Yang has just done the something he absolutely shouldn’t have: he’s tried to weasel out of unequivocally supporting Israel in its fight to exist.

Mourn for the Palestinian lives lost — at the hands of Palestinian terrorists. It’s Hamas and their ilk who should be held responsible for the deaths of Palestinian civilians. Israel warns Palestinians before retaliating against Palestinian terrorists; Palestinian terrorists use civilians as human shields.

And Andrew Yang just completely glossed over that.

“All people want to be able to live in peace,” Yang writes as he apologizes for supporting Israel against terrorist group Hamas https://t.co/5KKUkt5S14 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) May 12, 2021

Pathetic. The pain and suffering on both sides is a direct result of the terrorists who have no regard for human life.

Such a weak statement. Underscores the damage that Hamas is inflicting not just on Israel but also the Palestinian people. — JDS (@__jds__jds) May 12, 2021

And Yang was willing to prostrate himself before the anti-Zionist (and antisemitic) Left effectively for nothing:

Lol "I mourn for every Palestinian life taken as I do for every Israeli" pic.twitter.com/7TgnYveRWP — Cristian Sedji (@Keritlan) May 12, 2021

“On both sides” One side is the occupier, the other side is the occupied. — Yao Yichen 姚以晨 🌊 (@YaoYichen_) May 12, 2021

This both-sides backtrack is somehow worse than just admitting you support apartheid https://t.co/NqiBnGGSKM — Hilary Agro 🍄 (@hilaryagro) May 12, 2021

Classic 'whoopsie-daisy I endorsed ethnic cleansing' https://t.co/ti4DtuH09K — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) May 12, 2021

The problem wasn't that your statement wasn't "complex" enough: it was that by siding with apartheid Israel you took the wrong side, the side of the colonizer. The oppressor, the aggressor. https://t.co/2le5ICqQUT — Asa Winstanley (@AsaWinstanley) May 12, 2021

Everyone is quick to Express solidarity with the people of Isreal but every time they are publicly pressured to do the same for the people of Palestine they bring out the 'both sides' schtick — Doublethink for yourself (@IsVolution) May 12, 2021

Yeah. This still sucks but with more words. — Alex Lawson (@TheeAlexLawson) May 12, 2021

Still bad — Rob (@robrousseau) May 12, 2021

It actually seems worse somehow. — Gordon Cook (@_scornful_one) May 12, 2021

“I’m sorry I yelled ‘White Power!’ Upon reflection, what I should have said was ‘All Lives Matter.’ Thank you for understanding.” https://t.co/E8zf1OY2Or — Aamer Rahman (@aamer_rahman) May 12, 2021

"every Palestinian life taken before its time" – who took those lives, Andrew? — ilA (@AliMortell) May 12, 2021

This is a lot of words not to say ethno-genocide is wrong. — Terrel Champion (@TerrelDreamer) May 12, 2021

this is even worse than the original tweet, you're about nothing andrew. you stand for nothing. new yorkers deserve better. — Ashoka Mukpo (@unkyoka) May 12, 2021

Welp.

the Michael Scott candidacy continues https://t.co/oEaVjE7OKN — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 12, 2021

Next time you’re feeling like reaching out to the anti-Israel contingent, Mr. Yang, maybe heed Dana Loesch’s advice instead: