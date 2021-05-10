In the last 48 hours, Israeli police have clashed with protesters at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza. The Biden White House later weighed in on the situation:

• The #UnitedStates condemns in the strongest terms the barrage of rocket attacks fired into Israel in recent hours, said Ned Price, the State Department Spokesperson. • "This is an unacceptable escalation," he said. • #Jerusalem • #Israel •https://t.co/ZsBc0Cqjo1 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) May 11, 2021

The Biden administration condemned on Monday the recent violence at Palestinian religious sites and subsequent explosive attacks launched from Gaza toward targets in Israel. "We have serious concerns about the situation."https://t.co/igMj6alb7s — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 10, 2021

Former Democrat presidential candidate and current New York City mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang has come to the defense of Israel after the rocket attacks, and some congressional Democrats criticized that country:

I'm standing with the people of Israel who are coming under bombardment attacks, and condemn the Hamas terrorists. The people of NYC will always stand with our brothers and sisters in Israel who face down terrorism and persevere. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) May 10, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz was among those applauding Yang’s tweet:

Bravo to Yang for opposing the rabidly pro-Hamas & anti-Israel attacks from fellow Dems Omar & Tlaib. https://t.co/E12UQ1HY8F — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 11, 2021

But it’s been noticed that Yang has caused a backlash on the Left:

The Democrat Party has become so anti-Israel that even a popular Democrat figure such as @AndrewYang is getting ratioed on a post where he states he is “standing with the people of Israel”. https://t.co/UTagsZGYtP — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) May 11, 2021

Here are just some of the blue check examples:

yikes — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) May 11, 2021

Delete your campaign https://t.co/KeDOOOw0b7 — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) May 11, 2021

Yang critics get blasted as twitter progressives not representative of reality, but Yang is the one not living in reality. Israelis are attacking and killing Palestinians, and Yang is pretending it’s not happening to pander to a constituency. https://t.co/oSbiO3hRDX — Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) May 11, 2021

It should be clear by now, if it weren’t already, that this guy doesn’t actually stand for anything but himself https://t.co/xB6xypq86c — Barry Petchesky (@barry) May 11, 2021

please take a whole entire seat. — Joshua Rush (@JoshuaRush) May 11, 2021

I’m standing with the people of Palestine who are being subjected to all out warfare by an extremist Israeli government and their settler goons, shooting at them and bombing their children. I’m so ashamed of my country’s support for apartheid and the politicians who cover for it https://t.co/bRqbCV3Eiv — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) May 11, 2021

you pro-apartheid piece of shit https://t.co/QG2scN0fOS — Nima Shirazi (@WideAsleepNima) May 11, 2021

Come on man — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) May 11, 2021

And we are standing with the people of NY who are going to vote against you. Yang was talking about Palestinians right to return at his first days of campaigning. It shows a lot about the leading Democratic mayoral contender in NY. He will say anything and everything just to win. https://t.co/JQ3N0OMHeF — Abdurrahim Boynukalın (@A_Boynukalin) May 11, 2021

I’m standing with your conscience, if you have one. It’s currently under bombardment by your risible apologia for Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people, who face down constant Israeli state terrorism and cowardly US enablers — yet somehow persevere. — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) May 11, 2021

Sit all the way down — Max Berger (@maxberger) May 11, 2021

Maybe not the most tasteful statement to make within hours of Israel bombing Gaza and killing 20 Palestinians, 9 of whom were children. But then again I’m not a soulless piece of shit politician so what do I know? — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 11, 2021

As a proud Jewish New Yorker, please fuck ALL THE WAY OFF with this vile pandering to right wing zealots when most Jews are REPULSED about what the Israeli government is doing to the Palestinians. This is REPUGNANT #NotInMyName — Stefanie Iris Weiss (@EcoSexuality) May 10, 2021

Dude you don’t speak for Jews, the only Jewish groups you got endorsed by are Trump voters. — raf (@rafaelshimunov) May 11, 2021

